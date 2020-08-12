ANDERSON — A field of 10 will be sent postward in the $225,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday.
Ten of the top-rated older pacers in North America will take center stage as they go to post seeking fame in the 27th installment of Hoosier Park’s premier harness racing event.
The 2020 Dan Patch Stakes will highlight the 15-race program that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be supported by an all-star undercard of racing action. The purse money set to be distributed throughout the evening will push the $500,000 mark.
With combined career purse earnings over $10 million, the talented field of 10 includes three world champions and four millionaires. North America’s leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke, will send out a strong contingent of five in the field as he looks to score his third training victory in the Dan Patch Stakes.
As the richest horse in the field with $2 million in lifetime purse earnings, Bettor’s Wish will play the role of morning line choice at odds of 2-1 from Post 3. With Dexter Dunn listed to drive, the 4-year-old son of Bettor’s Delight and Lifetime Star will make his Hoosier Park debut after an impressive 1:47.3 score in the Sam McKee Memorial at The Meadowlands last week for trainer Chris Ryder. After capturing the title of 2019 Dan Patch 3-year-old pacing colt of the year and the richest pacer of 2019, the world champion has won two of five starts this season.
Backstreet Shadow has been enlisted as the second choice on the morning line at odds of 3-1. With Tim Tetrick listed to drive, the 5-year-old son of Shadow Play and Backstreet Sweetie will look to make amends after a gutsy second-place finish to Bettor’s Wish in the Sam McKee Memorial last week. Backstreet Shadow is currently the third-highest earning aged horse for the 2020 season.
Also included in the celebrated field of 10, world champion Century Farroh will make his way back to Hoosier Park for the first time this season and has drawn Post 2 for trainer Dr. Ian Moore. With over $790,080 in lifetime purse earnings, Century Farroh has been tabbed 7-2 on the morning line.
As the lone Indiana-sired horse in the field, Shnitzledosomethin will return to his home state for the first time this season and has drawn the coveted rail position for trainer Dylan Davis. With $764,343 in lifetime purse earnings, the son of Fred and Ginger and Summer N Sand will look for his first major victory of the season.
In a continued partnership with Hoosier Park, WISH-TV will provide exclusive coverage for the Dan Patch Stakes beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The race will be part of a special weekend tagged as “Dan Patch Festival Weekend.” Hoosier Park will showcase some of the most notable names in harness racing alongside special wagers, free prizes, VIP giveaways and food trucks.
Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in two special wagers offered for the Dan Patch card. A $25,000 Guaranteed Dan Patch Superfecta pool will be available along with a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High Five pool on the last race of the program as part of the Strategic Wagering Program. Each wager is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park and the Indiana Standardbred Association.
Five fans will also have the opportunity to place a $100 win bet on the horse of their choice in the Dan Patch Stakes. Slated as the 11th race on the card, estimated post time for the Dan Patch Stakes is 9:46 p.m.
