ANDERSON — A field of 10 will be sent postward in the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday.
Ten of the top-rated older pacers in North America will take center stage as they go to post seeking fame in the 28th installment of Hoosier Park’s premier harness racing event.
The 2021 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes will highlight the 15-race program that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be supported by an all-star undercard of racing action. The purse money to be distributed throughout the evening will push the $650,000 mark.
With combined career purse earnings over $9 million, the talented field of 10 includes two world champions and four millionaires. North America’s leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke, will send out a strong contingent of three in the field as he looks to score his third training victory in the Dan Patch Stakes.
After an impressive 1:47.2 score in the Sam McKee Memorial at the Meadowlands last week, Catch The Fire and Scott Zeron will play the role of morning line favorite from Post 4 at odds of 3-1. Trained by Todd Luther, the 4-year-old son of Captaintreacherous and Dream Outloud has won six of nine starts this season. With a win, Catch The Fire would send his lifetime purse earnings over the $1 million mark.
As the richest horse in the field with over $2 million in lifetime purse earnings, This Is The Plan has been enlisted as the 7-2 second choice from Post 3. With Yannick Gingras listed to drive, the 6-year-old son of Somebeachsomewhere and That’s The Plan will make his way back to Hoosier Park after clocking the fastest mile of the season with a 1:47.3 score in the Battle of Lake Erie at Northfield Park earlier this season. With $629,104 in purse earnings already amassed this season, the world champion will look to add to his bankroll and secure his first Dan Patch trophy after finishing sixth in the same event last year.
Backstreet Shadow has been enlisted as the third choice on the morning line at 4-1. With Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s all-time leading driver Trace Tetrick listed to drive, the 5-year-old son of Shadow Play and Backstreet Sweetie will look to score his first Harrah’s Hoosier Park victory.
Also included in the celebrated field of 10 are Little Rocket Man and Tellmeaboutit, who will play the role of local fan favorites starting from Post 6 and 9, respectively. John DeLong has been enlisted to drive Little Rocket Man for trainer Missy Essig while Michael Oosting will be the pilot for Tellmeaboutit and trainer Alvin Miller. With multiple Indiana Sires Stakes wins to their credit, Little Rocket Man and Tellmeaboutit have combined 43 lifetime wins over the Hoosier Park surface.
Slated as the 13th race on the card, estimated post time for the Dan Patch Stakes is 11 p.m.
