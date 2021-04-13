Dane Fife said the key to Indiana returning to basketball prominence is bringing everyone together.
In Fife’s introductory press conference as associate men's basketball head coach, he discussed observing from afar a program that was fractured with not everyone pulling in the same direction.
“The team was good enough last year to be in the NCAA Tournament last year, minimum,” Fife said. “As much as we can all blame the staff and the players, everybody plays a role. What I saw was just people picking and picking and picking at our program, and everybody jumped on board and it created an entire snowball -- an avalanche that couldn’t be stopped.”
Fife, a former standout IU guard and member of its last Final Four team in 2002, returned to join IU’s staff in part because he was asked and because he felt the timing was right after working 10 years at Michigan State under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo. Fife said Izzo knew he had designs on being the head coach at Indiana someday, but when that didn’t work out and head coach Mike Woodson approached him about the associate head coaching job, he felt it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
“There’s certain things that I’ve worked for and a certain position I’ve earned with respect to the college basketball coaching ranks, so I wasn’t going to come for just anything,” Fife said. “When Coach Woodson called me, kind of the job description and the job responsibilities, it was a pretty easy decision for me from that respect. The fact that I had to leave East Lansing -- I’m 45 minutes from my hometown, and that was the tough decision, working for literally one of the best to ever do it in my mind.”
Fife took from Izzo the importance of player development and player communication.
“I’m going to be in the ears of everybody that’s involved with the player, everybody that impacts the student-athlete,” Fife said. “I’m going to be involved. We’re going to be involved.”
One player that was brought up was IU rising senior point guard Rob Phinisee, who like Fife during his playing career is a defense-first guard who is struggling with confidence offensively. Fife’s 180 career steals at IU are still a program record.
“When I think about the toughness, the competitive feature that Indiana basketball should always have as it related to this team, it’s Rob Phinisee,” Fife said. “We’ve got to get Rob Phinisee back to being an NBA type defender. He’s that good in my opinion. …
“He’s the leader up front that is your first line of defense, and if his mind is elsewhere, your defense is going to struggle.”
Fife didn’t know Woodson before he was hired but said he has the utmost respect for his accomplishments as an NBA coach and former Indiana player.
“It’s going to take some time for him to get to know me, and one of my struggles is you are supposed to recruit to your boss, and I’m recruiting to Tom Izzo, and this is a totally different philosophy thought process,” Fife said. “Coach Woodson comes from the NBA. I’ve got to figure out what type of players work best with him, and we all do. I still tend to think that character matters with a player, but maybe it’s someone like Coach Woodson that can turn around a kid’s life from that aspect.”
Another area Fife intends to emphasize based on his time under Izzo at Michigan State is the importance of defensive and rebounding intensity
“Coach Woodson has already said that that’s got to be a staple here, anywhere,” Fife said. “But we’re going to take it to another level here, Lord willing, and get these guys to understand those last four or five, six games that they lost they were in it under two minutes, and those are the things aside from free-throw shooting that will get you beat if you don’t defend and come up with those loose balls and control those possessions when it matters.”
BRUNK LEAVING
IU center Joey Brunk announced on his Twitter account Tuesday he will leave the school as a grad transfer and play elsewhere next season.
“I’m incredibly grateful for Indiana University,” Brunk wrote in a post. “I have been able to get my Master’s Degree and am thankful to have been able to continue my education. I’ve decided to pursue my final year elsewhere. Thank you, Indiana.”
The 6-foot-11, 255-pound Brunk sat out the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing back surgery last December. In 2019-20, Brunk started 31 of 32 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% from the field.
Indiana returns Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Jerome Hunter in the frontcourt and will add Logan Duncomb, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound incoming freshman forward/center from Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati.
