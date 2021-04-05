BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced another addition to its men's basketball coaching staff with Hoosier ties, bringing Dane Fife back to his alma mater as associate head coach.
Fife, 41, will join the staff of new head coach Mike Woodson after spending his prior 10 years as an assistant at Michigan State learning under Hall of Famer Tom Izzo.
“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” Woodson said. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the Hoosiers and this university comes across the moment you talk to him, and we are excited to welcome back Dane, his wife Blair and daughters Quinnly and Reagan back to Bloomington.”
With the addition of Fife and retaining Kenya Hunter, Woodson has filled two of the three assistant spots on his staff.
As a player, Fife was a dogged defender, who as a senior helped lead the Hoosiers to their last Final Four appearance in 2002. He was named the Big Ten’s co-defensive player as a senior as IU reached the national title game before falling to Maryland.
Fife still is IU’s career-leader in steals with 180, and his 99 career 3-pointers rank among the top 20 in school history.
Fife began his coaching career as an administrative assistant under Mike Davis for two seasons before spending six seasons as head coach at Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne. He was, at 25, the youngest coach in Division I. Fife went 82-97 at IPFW, with his final team going 18-12 in 2010-11, before joining Izzo’s staff at Michigan State
In 10 seasons with the Spartans, Fife was part of a staff that produced nine NCAA Tournament berths, four Big Ten titles, one Final Four appearance, eight All-Americans, 10 NBA Draft picks and three Big Ten Players of the Year. He was instrumental in all aspects of Michigan State’s program, including recruiting, player development and scouting.
A 1998 graduate of Clarkston (Michigan) High School, Fife was the recipient of the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award in 1998. He was also a McDonald’s and Parade All-America selection, while playing for his father, Dan.
Fife owns two degrees from Indiana, earning a bachelor’s degree in recreation (2002) and a master’s degree in athletic administration (2005).
