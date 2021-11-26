MIDDLETOWN — Frankton’s Class 2A fifth-ranked girls basketball squad worked off its Thanksgiving meal the way it knew how to Friday night.
That was by outdoing Shenandoah in every way possible.
The Eagles converted on their many opportunities and didn’t give the Raiders very many, and Frankton rolled 64-14.
Lauryn Bates (21 points) and Emma Sperry (15) both outscored the entire Raider team, as Frankton moved to 6-1 and the Raiders dropped to 3-5.
Frankton allowed two points in the opening quarter, six in the second and three in the other periods.
Shenandoah managed only 6-of-28 shooting (21.4%) and turned it over 23 times.
“We really wanted to focus on not giving up any transition buckets whatsoever, and we were ecstatic that we gave up just one, and that was because of miscommunication between the girls being in the wrong spot,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. ‘One is good, and that’s OK.”
The Eagles’ defense, Hamaker said, enabled the transition offense to get going, and that resulted in easy baskets.
Frankton was 14-of-25 in the second half (56%), many of those layups, and ended 23-for-49 (47%).
It was near-perfection for the Eagles at the foul line. They made all 10 of their tries in the first half and finished 14-of-15. Sperry went 7-of-7, Bates 5-of-6 and Amaya Collins (nine points) 2-of-2.
“Our team goal is always 70% from the free-throw line, and the fact that we were 14-of-15, I’m really ecstatic about that,” Hamaker said. “We played a game against Taylor the other night where we didn’t shoot a free throw in the first half, and it was a point of emphasis that we’re going to continue to try to attack and be mentally tough and physically tough around the rim.”
Frankton scored the first eight points and kept the Raiders off the board for 6:35, when Addie Pruett broke the drought.
The Eagles led 31-8 at the half, when they were in the midst of a 15-0 spurt. Frankton went on to run off 22 more unanswered points, most of those after a running clock was activated with a 35-point lead.
Bates also had eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Sperry added six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
“I like the way that we’re playing, and I’m ecstatic that we’re 6-1, but we know that we have a ton to work on,” Hamaker said. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but I think that’s a good sign. The sky’s the limit, and we’re going to keep getting better as the season goes on.”
Shenandoah freshman Lydia Scheagmeier led her team with six points, those being a pair of 3-point baskets in the second half.
The Raiders have dropped four of their last five, scoring 14 or fewer in three of those games. Frankton is now averaging 36 points allowed.
Frankton hosts Eastern on Wednesday, and Shenandoah is at Union County next Saturday.
