SOUTH BEND — On Wednesday night, Notre Dame showed Monday’s disappointing loss to Duke might’ve just been a fluke.
Playing on just two days’ rest, the Fighting Irish (15-7, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) went into Coral Gables and beat the No. 1 team in the ACC standings, Miami (16-6, 8-3), 68-64.
“It was the ultimate bounce-back challenge,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “To have to come down here after Monday night, for them to deliver like they did, I just think there’s some special stuff about this group. They’ve shown it at times. To be able to come here and do this fearlessly with the way we played, I’m really proud. This is an older group that’s really focused on what they want to do.”
After a competitive first half that ended with Notre Dame holding a 30-28 lead at the break, the Irish went on a 24-12 run during the first 10 minutes of the second frame to open a 14-point lead against the Hurricanes. At home, Miami fought back to within five with 2:29 remaining, but a Dane Goodwin 3-pointer on the next offensive possession for the Irish put the game out of reach.
Paul Atkinson Jr. built on his 14-point, nine-rebound performance against the Blue Devils on Monday with a team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night. The Yale transfer has scored 51 points and grabbed 29 rebounds over his last three games.
“Paul was excited to come home,” said Brey of the West Palm Beach, Florida, native. “I knew he’d be ready to roll. The first time I met him was actually here at this game last year. He committed to us, and I had never met him before then. So it was great for him to come in here and do that.”
From a guard’s perspective, Goodwin rebounded from his scoreless performance against Duke with 14 points. Additionally, Prentiss Hubb had one of his best games of the year with 15 points and six assists.
Hubb has struggled mightily at times this season, so to have an additional guard playing up to his potential would go a long way in helping the Irish continue their winning ways.
“I can’t believe there’s a better quarterbacking guard playing better than this guy right now,” said Brey of Hubb. “He does a great job of using his teammates, and then he kind of senses when he has to go for the juggler. He was fabulous. He has just quarterbacked us and really helped us (Wednesday) night.”
The win over the Hurricanes gave Notre Dame another Quad 1 victory. And according to NCAA.com, the Irish now have three on the year.
“Let’s be honest, we had to get one of these two to keep our momentum going for this (NCAA) bracket,” Brey said. “And we did that. We did that the hard way, doing it through a reschedule. I think we’re back in the mix now.”
SECOND MATCHUP WITH N.C. STATE
The Irish will continue its two-game road trip with a visit to North Carolina State (10-13, 3-9) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Irish took down the Wolfpack at Purcell Pavilion on Jan. 26, 73-65. Notre Dame had four double-digit scorers with Goodwin, Hubb, Nate Laszewski and Blake Wesley all contributing in big ways.
Brey’s team only shot 39% from the floor, but a solid effort from the free-throw line (18-of-24) helped Notre Dame put N.C. State away in the second half.
The Wolfpack have struggled as of late, riding a three-game losing streak and giving up 87 points per game during that span.
While N.C. State struggles defensively, its offense is sixth in the ACC, averaging 73 points per contest. They also have the ability to score from the perimeter, averaging nine 3-pointers per game in ACC play.
The player that caused the most damage in the first matchup was Dereon Seabron. The 6-foot-7 guard scored 21 points against the Irish. He leads the Wolfpack in scoring, averaging a little over 18 points.
From the perimeter, guards Terquavion Smith and Jericole Hellems are the team’s biggest threats from beyond the arc. The two have combined for 118 made 3-point shots so far this season.
Those three combine for nearly 50 of the team’s points on average. Slowing them down on the road will be the biggest key to victory for Notre Dame as it continues trying to remain relevant in the NCAA Tournament conversation.
