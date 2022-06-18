ANDERSON—The Class of 2023 for girls basketball took the floor for the wrap-up of the weekend’s Class Basketball All-Stars Saturday evening at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on the campus of Anderson University.
Soon-to-be senior Whitney Warfel of Pendleton Heights scored 8 points and grabbed 6 rebounds to help White to a 68-57 win over Red.
Monica Williams from Lawrence North led all players with 22 points and 6 assists for the winners and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
Warfel was not particularly happy with her play Saturday. She missed some early layup opportunities and a pair of free throws, but finished strong scoring 6 of her points after intermission.
“I’ve played against and with some of these girls before, so it was fun to see them again,” she said. “Just getting in the gym and playing with them instead of against them really changes your perspective on the game.”
Warfel has been playing the sport since the age of 4 and is one of the top returning players in the area after averaging 13.7 points per game for the Madison County champion Arabians last year. Along with her now sophomore sister Kaycie—who played in the Futures game earlier in the day—she will lead another strong PH team this season.
Also an volleyball player and regional track and field qualifier, she has enjoyed a happy and healthy childhood, playing one sport or another depending on the season.
“Up until about a year ago,” she said.
Long suffering from unexplained knee pain, her symptoms got worse after she contracted Covid-19 in November of 2020. The pain got worse, she never felt good, and her level of play dropped off sharply. In May of 2021, she was experiencing a level of pain too great to ignore.
“I just wasn’t myself,” she said. “It was literally the last 3 days of school, and I ended up in the hospital. I was there to get scans done, I was in so much pain I couldn’t even sit in the car anymore, I couldn’t do anything.”
After tests, she was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease and needed surgery right away as well as another in August.
“There’s no Crohn’s in my family, I think I have a family member with IBS and a grandma with pancreas issues,” she said. “But there’s nobody with Crohn’s issues…totally unexpected.”
Crohn’s is a disease in the family of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases that affects more than 3 million Americans. It can strike at any age, but is most common among adolescents—like Warfel—and adults between the ages of 20 and 30. According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, it is a disease that does have some genetic qualities, but is impossible to predict who will get it and it affects people from all ethnic and racial backgrounds.
It can affect any part of the digestive tract and symptoms include sudden weight loss, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Depending on the type of Crohn’s, these—and other—symptoms can be mild or very severe. It is a chronic illness that can last a lifetime, but can go into periods of remission.
Warfel is open about the illness and the treatments that she has to endure.
“I had really bad pain in my rear end and I had to have a tube placed because a tunnel had formed that wasn’t supposed to be there,” she said. “For the first two weeks—three weeks—of the summer of 2021, I couldn’t do anything until that healed. Then, I played with that tube the entire summer and the entire volleyball season, my junior year, of 2021.”
She now goes through infusions every four weeks and she can always tell when her next appointment is just a few days away.
“It’s a biologic that basically reduces my symptoms and makes me feel good,” she said. “No more knee pain, no more joint pain, but when it comes around time for infusion, that’s when it starts. My knee has been bugging me lately, but three days after that infusion, I’m good as new.”
At this point, there is no end in sight for the cycle of infusions and there is even a concern that, if her Crohn’s were to go into remission and she ended the treatments, there could be a problem restarting them later due to the antibodies that have been created.
Despite the adversity, her sports life continues and the condition has made her more appreciative of her family’s support. Her parents Nate and Tiffany Warfel and younger sisters Kaycie, Aubree, and Ellie have been there for her during her recovery and treatments.
“It really makes me grateful for my family, they have really been here for me,” she said. “When I had the surgery, my sisters treated me like a princess. They were always checking up on me, watching movies with me after my surgery.”
Warfel has made dietary changes—she lost 27 pounds over a 3-week period after surgery—and now plans ahead if an outing with friends winds up with ice cream on the agenda.
But overall, she is taking her situation in stride.
“I’m kind of a person that goes with the flow,” she said. “Whatever happens, happens and when it comes to me, I’ll deal with it.”