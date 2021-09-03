ANDERSON – There will organized mayhem at Anderson Speedway for the annual Labor Day weekend night of thrills Saturday.
The Carter Express Night of Thrills will feature the Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive Division in a Figure-8 corkscrew race and the Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division in crossover action.
As is always part of the night of thrills racing program, the popular School Bus and Trailer races will take place in the crossover. There is also a rollover contest scheduled.
The night will be capped off with a fireworks display.
Jason Keller and Logan Caudill have scored victories in Ford Division Figure-8 action with Elliott McKinney scoring two Front Wheel Drive wins along with Randy Owen.
Matthew Benzenbower has won two of the last three School Bus races in crossover action with Travis Burge scoring a victory last year.
There is usually a wide assortment of decorated trailers for the Figure-8 races that always produce plenty of action around the quarter-mile oval.
The intent is to dislodge a trailer from a competitor’s tow vehicle for an opportunity to claim the bragging rights.
Trailer races have been won twice by Dakota Brough with Aaron Warner, Terry Malone Jr. and McKinney visiting the Riley & Sons Victory Lane in the past two years.
Saturday qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15, tickets for children are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
