ANDERSON – There will be a variety of action in the crossover during Figure 8 action at Anderson Speedway on the Bestway Disposal Night of Thrills.
The action starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the night of unique racing will be topped by a fireworks display.
The ever popular Trailer Figure-8 Race is on the program where 26 teams competed in two feature events July 4 with veteran drivers Bruce McFall and Elliott McKinney avoiding the carnage to post victories.
McFall is the current points leader in the Hart’s Auto Figure 8 Division, and the Elwood veteran has developed a knack of keeping his trailer connected to his race car while avoiding contact in the crossover.
McKinney is a long-time competitor in the Front Wheel Drive Division and is only among the front runners in any form of Figure 8 action.
The night will mark the first appearance of the Crown Vic competitors taking on the Figure 8 course in a 15-lap feature event that promises lots of thrills at the “X.”
The Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive division will be in action on the oval and in a Figure 8 feature where veteran Nick Warner captured the victory in an exciting duel to win the Figure 8 race.
Ricky Craig is the points leader for the Front Wheel Drive competitors in oval action this year on the strength of two feature wins.
The Front Wheel Drive competitors will also participate in the “corkscrew race” where drivers have to circle an obstacle in the “X” and continue on in competition.
The Night of Thrills also includes a rollover contest.
Spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with qualifying at 6 and racing action at 7.
Adult tickets are $15 with children between the ages of 6 and 12 admitted for $5. Children under the age of 5 are admitted for free.
