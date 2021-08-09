BLOOMINGTON – The first thing noticeably different about All-Big Ten Indiana junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen this season is his upper body.
Mullen only put on four pounds from last season, but it shows up most in his shoulders and arms.
Now at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Mullen credited IU strength coach Aaron Wellman and team nutritionist Isaac Hicks for the strength gains.
“We took a lot of time figuring out what I need, the body mass. They had guys coming in to measure up everything,” Mullen said, “I ate four to five times a day, hydrated, slept well, great nutrition.”
Mullen’s favorite meal?
“Chicken alfredo pasta,” he said.
Mullen said the weight gain was by design, to withstand the rigors of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers played eight games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but could play up to 13 or 14 games this season, depending on their level of success.
“Just playing in the Big Ten you need a strong body, a fit body, to be able to last,” Mullen said. “So I think it’s going to help me a lot, put on more extra weight, great healthy weight. I can still move efficient, so it’s not bad for me.”
Mullen displayed his versatility in his breakout sophomore season, posting 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 2020. New IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren intends to use Mullen all over the field in the secondary again, a role he welcomes.
“Playing outside, inside, playing the nickel,” Mullen said. “When they need me to cover the slot, I can do it. When they need me to blitz, I got much better than that in my freshman year. Continue the versatility with me, just showing I can play any part of the field and get the job done for the team.”
Another goal for Mullen is to become a more vocal leader in the secondary.
“You can lead by example, but sometimes that is not good enough,” Mullen said. “You have to let guys know, 'Pick it up. You need to do your job.'”
McCULLEY MAKES IMPRESSION
Freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley made an impression during IU’s fourth practice Monday morning, connecting on throws downfield in the rain during seven-on-seven drills. McCulley, a former Lawrence North football and basketball standout from Indianapolis, is third on IU’s depth chart at quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle.
“Really encouraged by his growth,” IU football coach Tom Allen said. “I feel like he did some things today -- we were able to isolate certain parts of what we do, and you could just see the talent. That’s showed up from the beginning, but just his comfort level, he kind of minimized the reads and (he's) not trying to see everything. I think for a young guy, they try to see too much, and it makes it hard.”
At 6-5 and 215 pounds, McCulley is a physical presence. But Allen said he’s been as impressed with the young quarterback’s mentality and maturity.
“His attitude, he’s just a sponge,” Allen said. “He’s so humble, eager to learn, a great listener. I watch him when he interacts with our coaches, doesn’t ever get defensive. He just has a great demeanor about him, about wanting to learn and grow and get better.”
ALLEN ON BOWDEN
Like many college football coaches around the country, Allen considered former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden a role model. Bowden died Sunday at 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Allen relayed a story on Twitter about how Bowden responded to him with a hand-written letter when he wrote to him as a young high school coach in Tampa, Florida, when he was 24 years old.
“It was after the '93 season and before the '94 season, so they had won a national championship in '93,” Allen said. “They had a lot of things going on. He didn’t have to take time to write back to someone he didn’t know, but it just shows you who he was. I have never forgotten that. It was a purposeful response, and (he) talked about care for your players and helping them in things that matter most.”
EXTRA POINTS
Allen referred to practicing through the rain Monday as invaluable. ”A chance to have wet-ball work, offense, defense and special teams, especially guys handling the ball on special teams,” Allen said. “We got to work on some good punts throughout that, PATs. We did some two-minute today, some situational things in the red zone, so it’s been good.” … Allen said Penix and defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball, both wearing the blue non-contact jerseys in practice coming off torn ACLs, continue to progress well. “It’s been good to see them out there, running around, planting and cutting and playing football,” Allen said. Penix, Allen said, is continuing to embrace the leadership role on offense. “He’s calling guys out, which is what you want in a good way, correcting guys, being a coach on the field when things aren’t done right,” Allen said. “Especially our receivers, our o-line and whatever it happens to be. Just his confidence in that regard, and obviously his knee just continues to get better every week.”
