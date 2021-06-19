ANDERSON — After the 3-year-old pacing colts impressed in stakes action last week, the 3-year-old fillies would not be outdone as they highlighted the evening’s 13-race card at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday.
The evening’s program featured one $96,000 division for the 3-year-old pacing fillies, and two $48,000 divisions for the 3-year-old trotting fillies and colts.
Hot Mess Express extended her 2021 win streak to three as she delivered as the heavy 1-5 favorite in the $96,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies. Driven by John DeLong for trainer Tony Alagna, Hot Mess Express was able to overcome Post 9 to cruise to a four-length victory in 1:50.
DeLong sent Hot Mess Express away from the gate to grab the early lead through an opening panel in 26 seconds. Hot Mess Express yielded the lead to Somethingbeautiful and Trace Tetrick just before the half in a snappy :53.1. The quick pace continued, but Hot Mess Express was content to sit the pocket until the top of the stretch. Utilizing a :28 closing kick, Hot Mess Express tipped out and cruised to the wire four lengths in front of Shelly Rockwell and James Yoder.
“I wasn’t given any instructions on how to race her tonight. I just went off how she felt,” DeLong noted after the victory. “Obviously, she felt great. She was on cruise turning for home — she won very easy tonight.”
Owned by Samuel Bowie, the daughter of Panther Hanover and My Heart Was True recorded her third victory of the season and equaled her lifetime best in the process. Hot Mess Express is now 2-for-2 in Indiana Sires Stakes this season as she pushed her seasonal bankroll to $81,250.
Swift Swanda and Trace Tetrick followed suit and delivered as the heavy betting favorite in their split of the $48,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old trotting fillies. Sent off at odds of 1-9, Swift Swanda sat the pocket for much of the mile before angling out in the lane and trotting strong to the wire to win by three lengths in 1:54.
Trained by Erv Miller, Swift Swanda recorded her third victory of the season and second in stakes action. The daughter of Swan For All and Cheetah Hall has now amassed $294,137 in lifetime purse earnings for owners Anthony Lombardi and The Kales Company LLC.
In the second division for the 3-year-old trotting fillies, it was Treasure Gems K who took advantage of a costly break by the post time favorite to score in 1:55.2. Driven by Sam Widger for trainer Norm Parker, Treasure Gems K was a two-move winner to record her third victory of the season. The 1:55.2 victory equaled her lifetime best.
Owned by Norm Parker Stable LLC and Thomas L. Klosky, the daughter of Encore Encore and Treasure Bank has now won four of 19 lifetime starts. Treasure Gems K pushed her lifetime bankroll over the $100,000 mark with the victory.
Driver Sam Widger scored a stakes double on the program as he also steered Brookview Bolt to victory in the opening division of the stakes action for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Uninvolved in the early stages of the race, Brookview Bolt staged a big rally late in the lane to get the victory in 1:54. It was the second win of the season for the Ron Burke trainee, and the 1:54 clocking was a new lifetime best.
“He just has to mind his manners,” Widger noted after the win. “If he does that — if he behaves — he can race any way you want.”
Owned in partnership by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, J&T Silva, Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi, Brookview Bolt now sports a lifetime bankroll of $207,550. The son of Swan For All and Witty’s Winner has now won six of 16 lifetime outs.
Swingforthefences and Peter Wrenn were the final stakes winner on the evening after turning in a decisive 1:54.2 score in the final $48,000 division for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Driven by Peter Wrenn for trainer Melanie Wrenn, Swingforthefences made his game-winning move down the backside and was an open-length winner over Bluebird Maverick and Dale Hiteman.
Owned by David H. McDuffee and L&L Devisser LLC, the son of Swan For All and Sunday Yankee has recorded his third win of the season and second stakes victory. Swingforthefences has now accumulated $193,056 in lifetime purse earnings.
