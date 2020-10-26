ANDERSON — Post positions were drawn Monday for the remaining fields to complete the lineup for the Breeders Crown Finals at a post draw reception at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
The fields for the Open Pace, Open Trot, Three-Year-Old Colt Trot and Three-Year-Old Colt Pace were established. Elimination winners drew from Posts 1 through 5 with the remainder of the field in an open draw. The Open Pace and Open Trot did not require eliminations and advanced directly to the finals set for Saturday.
Following are the fields in post position order for the Breeders Crown Finals:
$500,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Sectionline Bigry—Steve Bauder
2-Filibuster Hanover—Ron Burke
3-Western Joe—Christopher Choate
4-Dorsoduro Hanover—Ron Burke
5-Sintra—Tyler George
6-Backstreet Shadow—Ron Burke
7-Century Farroh—Dr. Ian Moore
8-Dancin Lou—Tahnee Camilleri
9-Bettor’s Wish—Chris Ryder
10-This Is The Plan—Ron Burke
$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Colt Trot
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Capricornus—Marcus Melander
2-Amigo Volo—R. Nifty Norman
3-Ready For Moni—Nancy Takter
4-Play Trix On Me—Linda Toscano
5-Hill Exotic—Trond Smedshammer
6-Maesteraemon—Marcus Melander
7-Back Of The Neck—Ake Svandstedt
8-Beads—Per Engblom
9-Chestnut Hill—R. Nifty Norman
10-Gangster Hanover—Ake Svandstedt
$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Colt Pace
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Tall Dark Stranger—Nancy Takter
2-Manticore—Bruce Saunders
3-Cattlewash—Ron Burke
4-Warrawee Vital—Robert Fellows
5-Save Me A Dance—Andrew Harris
6-No Lou Zing—Nancy Takter
7-Captain Barbossa—Tony Alagna
8-Sandbetweenmytoes—Jim Campbell
9-The Greek Freak—Ron Burke
10-Elver Hanover—Ron Burke
$500,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Mission Accepted—Ron Burke
2-Majestic Player A—Walter Haynes Jr.
3-Gimpanzee—Marcus Melander
4-Reign Of Honor—Marcus Melander
5-Atlanta—Ron Burke
6-Lindy The Great—Julie Miller
7-Soul Strong—Ake Svandstedt
8-Katkin American—James Yoder
9-Crystal Fashion—Jim Campbell
10-Fiftydallarbill—Luis Quevedo
Hoosier Park will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals on Friday and Saturday with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.
The four $600,000 2-year-old finals will be held Friday with the 3-year-old and open events featured Saturday. Each evening will feature a first post of 6 p.m.
Hoosier Park will provide a free live high-definition streaming of the entire Breeders Crown events and live racing cards on YouTube. The live stream broadcast will be part of week-long coverage leading up to the Breeders Crown Finals. Hoosier Park’s social media feeds will also stream the Breeders Crown event week festivities.
The 2020 Breeders Crown Finals, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event.
