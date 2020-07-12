ANDERSON — The annual THB Sports Awards will once again honor the athletes, coaches and others who make sports possible in the Madison County area.
This year’s event, the third edition, will be a live virtual event, hosted on The Herald Bulletin’s Facebook page, facebook.com/heraldbulletin, on Tuesday, July 21, at 7 p.m.
Fifteen awards will be presented. Here are the awards and the finalists in each category:
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
The overall Athletes of the Year are selected from the individual Athletes of the Year from each sport. The winner is selected by the THB Sports staff.
Athlete of the Year - Boys
- Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year - Andrew Bennett of Shenandoah
- Wrestling Athlete of the Year - Silas Allred of Shenandoah
- Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year - Dayton Edwards of Anderson
- Football-Offense Athlete of the Year - Cole Alexander of Lapel
- Football-Defense Athlete of the Year - Cade Vernetti of Alexandria
- Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year - Luke Combs of Lapel
- Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year - Jesse McCurdy of Lapel
- Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year - Brennan Jones of Pendleton Heights
Athlete of the Year - Girls
- Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year - Tyra Ford of Anderson
- Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year - Grace McKinney of Pendleton Heights
- Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year - Laney Ricker of Pendleton Heights
- Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year - Megan Mills of Pendleton Heights
- Girls Golf Athlete of the Year - Macy Beeson of Lapel
- Volleyball Athlete of the Year - Kate Sperry of Frankton
JOHNNY WILSON AWARDS
The Johnny Wilson Award honors three-sport athletes who have at least two varsity letters in three sports. Nominees are accepted from athletic directors, with the winner selected by the THB Sports staff.
Nominees for the Johnny Wilson Award – Girls
- Kelayjha Fleming of Anderson
- Savannah Prewett of APA
- Korigan Wilkey of Elwood
- Aleyah Rastetter of Frankton
- Makynlee Taylor of Lapel
- Maddy Harmon of Liberty Christian
- Kasey Cleaver of Madison-Grant
- Stormie Fitch of Shenandoah
Nominees for the Johnny Wilson Award - Boys
- Rylan Metz of Alexandria
- Dryden Dodson-Thomas of Anderson
- Jack Scott of APA
- Trenton Porter of Elwood
- Ayden Brobston of Frankton
- Jesse McCurdy of Lapel
- Ethan Smith of Liberty Christian
- Jonah Johnson of Madison-Grant
- Kamden Earley of Pendleton Heights
- Colton Monday of Shenandoah
COACH OF THE YEAR
The Coach of the Year honors coaches for outstanding contributions in their sports. The winner is selected by the THB Sports staff.
Finalists include:
- Dylan Crosley – Lapel Girls Golf
- Ashley Foutch – Daleville Girls Basketball
- Stephan Hamaker – Frankton Girls Basketball
MENTAL ATTITUDE AWARD
The Mental Attitude Award honors athletes for show sportsmanship and a positive attitude on and off the field of play. Nominees are accepted from ADs, athletes, coaches and the public, with the finalists and winners selected by the THB Sports staff.
Mental Attitude Award – Girls finalists
- Anna Childers of Pendleton Heights
- Stormie Fitch of Shenandoah
- Kirsten VanHorn of Alexandria
Mental Attitude Award – Boys finalists
- Silas Allred of Shenandoah
- Willie Dennison of Anderson
- Noah Frazier of Lapel
HEART OF SPORTS
The Heart of Sports Award honors volunteers, fans, bus drivers, etc. who support their athletic teams in numerous ways. Nominees are accepted from ADs, athletes, coaches and the public, with the finalists and winner selected by the THB Sports staff.
Heart of Sports finalists
- Jason and Amber Dietz of Anderson
- Bill Hutton of Pendleton Heights
- UB White of Alexandria
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
All area schools are eligible to win Program of the Year, which honors outstanding achievements by athletic programs and is determined by a weighted scoring system.
SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARDS
The Scholar Athlete Award honors student-athletes who excel in the classroom. Nominations are accepted from athletic directors and coaches, with finalists and the winners determined by the THB Sports staff.
Scholar Athlete – Girls finalists
- Rylee Johnson of Shenandoah
- Alayna Thomas of Liberty Christian
- Nichole Tupling of Anderson
Scholar Athlete – Boys finalists
- Daniel Aker of Pendleton Heights
- Jesse McCurdy of Lapel
- Cade Vernetti of Alexandria
TEAM OF THE YEAR
The Team of the Year Award is presented to the team with the most outstanding season in the school year. Finalists and the winner are chosen by the THB Sports staff.
Team of the Year finalists
- Frankton Girls Basketball
- Lapel Girls Golf
- Shenandoah Boys Basketball
COMEBACK AWARD
The Comeback Award honors athletes who rebound from injury or special circumstance to contribute to their team. Finalists and the winners are selected by the THB Sports staff.
Comeback Award - Girls
- Maddy Harmon of Liberty Christian
- Azmae Turner of Madison-Grant
- Kamron Buck of Shenandoah
Comeback Award – Boys
- Jared Brown of Pendleton Heights
- Jake Eppert of Lapel
- Brennan Jones of Pendleton Heights
BREAKOUT AWARD
The Breakout Award honor athletes who made an impact on the varsity level for the first time. Finalists and winners are selected by the THB Sports staff.
Breakout Award – Girls
- Macy Beeson of Lapel
- Kaitlin Prickett of Pendleton Heights
- Maddy Weir of Alexandria
Breakout Award - Boys
- Ayden Brobston of Frankton
- Jaden Reese of Elwood
- Jordan Armogum of Liberty Christian
ERSKINE HUMANITARIAN AWARD
For the first time, the THB Sports Awards will include the presentation of the Carl Erskine Humanitarian Award, which honors individuals who go above and beyond in their service of their fellow man.
You’ll learn more about the finalists in the Monday, July 20, edition of The Herald Bulletin, which will feature a special section previewing the THB Sports Awards. The section will also include those named Honorable Mention in each category.
The Wednesday, July 22, edition will include a section devoted to the THB Sports Awards winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.