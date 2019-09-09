PENDLETON — The outcome was never in doubt Monday when the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team hosted Crispus Attucks.
What was evident in the result was the future looks bright for the Arabians’ program.
And at least part of that future is now.
Nine different Arabians scored goals, including four players scoring their first career tallies, as PH rolled past Attucks 10-0, snapping a modest two-match losing streak and improving their record to 4-2-2.
The Tigers dropped to 0-3.
Freshmen accounted for four of the Arabians’ goals, including Alex Creel, who got the scoring underway off a scramble in front of the Tigers’ goal in the eighth minute.
Creel had a hand in doubling the PH lead 13 minutes later when freshman Kaitlyn Prickett blasted home her third goal of the season off a Creel assist.
The Arabians put home four more goals in the half. Junior Karla Mendoza scored off an assist from junior Dani Crehan with 15:45 remaining until intermission. Leading scorer Megan Mills put home her seventh of the season at the 8:27 mark with an assist from fellow senior Maddie Likens.
It was Mendoza’s first goal of her career, and two more Arabians put their first career goal on the board just before halftime.
Junior Kylie Davis, playing soccer for the first time, eluded a defender and left-footed a goal home off Creel’s second assist with 1:21 left, and freshman Charlie Cannady blasted one home from 30 yards out in the final seconds off Prickett’s assist.
For head coach Mark Davy, it was good to see so many of his players involved in the offense.
“It’s always big if we can spread the scoring around,” he said. “That way, when we face other teams, conference teams, they can’t hone in on one or two girls. It was good to see so many of our girls find the back of the net. They’ve been close.”
It did not take Cannady long to find paydirt for the second time.
Just 26 seconds into the second stanza, again off an assist from Prickett, she scored for a 7-0 advantage.
For Cannady, it was a good match for herself and her fellow freshmen to build confidence heading into the second half of the season.
“It boosts it and it helps me on the inside, so I know I can do it,” Cannady said.
Cannady helped facilitate the next Arabian score when she was pushed down in the box exactly one minute later, resulting in a penalty kick opportunity. Likens took the shot and did not miss.
Junior Sadie Dodd, also playing for the first time, scored with 24 minutes remaining, and defensive back Sarah Dix, who rarely gets an opportunity, added the final goal with 20 minutes on the clock.
Attucks had a pair of chances in the final seven minutes to break through on the scoreboard, but junior keeper Gracie Conkling made good on her two save chances to preserve the shutout.
After back-to-back losses, it was good to get back in the win column for Davy and the Arabians. Also, with the big lead, his team was able to maintain possession late without aggressively going after more points.
“It’s good to get them back in the winning way and confidence in themselves,” he said. “We want to possess the ball, and we did better with that tonight.”
PH is back in action Tuesday in Hoosier Heritage Conference action when it visits Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.