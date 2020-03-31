This should be a time when coaches are evaluating their rosters, making lineup decisions and figuring out a pitching rotation. They would normally be deciding who would make the best doubles partners and who is best suited to run the 800 meters instead of the 1,600.
But very little of that is happening right now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while the heartbreak amongst the athletes is overwhelming to everyone as the state continues to battle the spread of the virus, the coaches are dealing with plenty of disappointment themselves.
While all are harboring feelings of dread as the seniors on their teams may not get a chance to play their final season, there is a group of coaches who are looking to guide their teams for the first time.
Travis Havens has been an assistant with Madison-Grant softball for four years, and Matt Vosburgh has held that title for nine years with Pendleton Heights baseball. Each takes over a program steeped in tradition, a fact both understand very well.
“I don’t take that lightly. That’s for sure,” Havens said. “I was there in (2009) when the kids won the state championship, and I can actually remember it like it was yesterday. … I understand the history and the tradition of the softball program, and I just hope we can continue what has been done before us.”
Vosburgh began his coaching career under Hall of Famer Bill Stoudt and has spent the last eight seasons with Travis Keesling.
“The success this program has had is not a byproduct of one person. Those guys were certainly leaders for the program,” Vosburgh said. “It’s been a working cooperation with so many people over the years, from the athletic department to the assistant coaches to all the players who have bought in over the years and the community that has been a part of it and supported us over the years. All of those people are now depending on this new regime to keep that going, and that honor and that understanding of what that means is not lost on me.”
Both Vosburgh and Havens have the advantage of being familiar with the area, their programs and the players they hope to guide. But for Liberty Christian baseball coach Tab Greenlee and Shenandoah girls tennis coach Hayley Hunter, their introduction to the community as head coaches has been put indefinitely on hold.
Greenlee hails from the Toledo, Ohio, area and has had success coaching in the Buckeye State. He said any disappointment for himself is far outweighed by what he feels for his players during this uncertain time.
“I’m really excited for the potential of what Liberty Christian baseball could be,” Greenlee said. “The younger guys really want (the season) for selfish reasons. They know this is a stepping stone for what they could be in future years. It hurts for our seniors, there are three of them, who were more excited than they’d been before.”
Originally from Middletown, Hunter moved to Harleton, Texas, in 2008, where she was a state tennis finalist twice before going on to compete at LeTourneau University. Hunter will take over an experienced and talented Raiders girls tennis program. Although she got her feet wet as an assistant for the sectional champion girls basketball team earlier this year, she was highly anticipating her first shot as a head coach.
“Obviously, you’re trying to be as positive as you can be,” Hunter said. “But I want to compete, I want to be coaching, and I want to be out there with the girls.”
Most of all, these coaches just want to see their players in action.
“A lot of excitement and we’ve been practicing through Zoom, which has been very interesting,” Greenlee said. “I’ve been able to lay down some fundamentals of what I expect from them and what I hope to see from them, if we’re brought back together.”
“I’m honestly just disappointed because I want to be out there competing with my girls,” Hunter said.
“My disappointment is less for me than for my guys,” Vosburgh said. “I know that I’ll coach baseball over the summer and next spring. We’ll get right back after it in the fall. … Selfishly, I feel disappointed, but it doesn’t match the disappointment and heartache I feel for my players.”
