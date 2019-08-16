ANDERSON — There is no way to sugar coat the matter. Anderson volleyball has struggled in recent years to win matches.
Over the last six seasons, the Indians have averaged five wins while dropping about 26 matches, so talk about a winning season for the Lady Tribe, especially after 10 seniors graduated, may be something to scoff at.
But first-year head coach Janna Ferguson and a large group of transfers are thinking just that as the Indians get set for the 2019 season.
Oft injured during her own high-school career, Ferguson got involved in coaching at the club level before becoming a volunteer assistant at Muncie Central, where she was a teacher. She also coached at Muncie Northside Middle School, Munciana, the now defunct Magnum Force Club and, following a four-year hiatus while having kids, as the junior varsity coach at Anderson.
"I am very excited because these girls have worked really hard in the offseason," Ferguson said. "We started conditioning back in January, weight lifting and running. It's a brand-new program, brand-new team. ... We're getting a fresh start, and I think we need it. I'm excited, I think it's going to be a great season."
Part of that fresh start begins with a new attitude.
"Our big theme this year is 'Respect and Commitment,'" Ferguson said. "We decided it starts there, respect coaches, refs, other teams and each other. And being committed to the program, without those two things, we're not going to be able to build."
Only two players from last year's Anderson varsity team are back. Senior Sydnie Spaeth returns as the libero and team leader.
"Sydnie has definitely stepped up this year to help me out," Ferguson said. "She will be playing libero starting. She's got some great skills, and she plays offseason volleyball, which definitely helps."
The other is sophomore Lauryn Williams who, along with senior Antwana'e Whigham, will be setters as Ferguson plans to employ the 5-2 offense.
"(Williams) plays softball year round, so that makes it a little tough for her," Ferguson said. "But she's a great athlete and player, and she's definitely committed."
Spaeth and Williams will have plenty of company familiar with Ferguson. Including Whigham, many of last year's JV players are back. But the team will also be strengthened by a total of seven transfers joining the program. Taylor Webber is one of four from Liberty Christian, two of whom figure to play varsity, and could be a game changer for the Indians at the net.
"She's amazing and will be a great addition to our team," Ferguson said of the 6-foot Webber. "The girls love her already. She's very easy to get along with. She's very good at the net, and she blocks very well."
Gracen Burns is another senior transfer. Burns played at Daleville as a sophomore before moving to Tennessee. Her family moved back to Anderson this year.
A third key transfer will be junior Lexi Swanson from Lapel. Although she has had to battle through leg and concussion injuries, when healthy she has shown great promise as an all-around player.
"She is ready to go. She doesn't look like taking a year off has messed with her at all," Ferguson said. "She has just wowed me."
Anderson's schedule starts with two tough matches, at defending Sectional 40 champion Frankton on Tuesday before the home opener Wednesday against defending Madison County champ Pendleton Heights.
Ferguson's goal for the team is for a winning season.
"I'm really excited to get the season started," Ferguson said. "Having these new players has sparked some competition from the girls, and that's good for the team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.