FAIRMOUNT — There will be a new coach running the Madison-Grant volleyball program this season, but she's a very familiar face who hopes to keep the winning tradition alive for the Argylls.
Kayla Jump takes over at the helm and follows in the footsteps of her father, Bob Holloway, who retired after last season. Jump is a 2004 graduate of M-G who was an All-American at Vincennes and has spent just over a decade as an assistant coach and junior varsity coach for her alma mater.
She is excited to get the season underway, which the Argylls will do Tuesday when they host Jay County.
"I'm not really nervous. I'm really excited," Jump said. "I've had opportunities to go to other schools, and our kids are so good to us. I love our school district. It would be hard to go somewhere else."
As a player or coach, Jump has been a part of nine of the school's 15 volleyball sectional championships, the most recent coming just two years ago. She inherits a roster with four seniors and a wealth of young talent, especially a strong sophomore class — most of whom play multiple sports, something the coach appreciates.
"I love multi-sport athletes," Jump said. "I do have a couple that just play volleyball. I was a multi-sport athlete. ... I think it truly helps kids get better at sports, just doing the same it gets boring. It makes kids better athletes."
The athleticism of this team will come in handy. One of Jump's philosophies is her players need to be multi-talented on the volleyball court. Each player will need to be able to play multiple positions, and one example is senior McKenna Lugar.
Lugar was a hitter last year with 181 kills but is also an outstanding defensive player as evidenced by her 242 digs. Also a basketball and softball player, Lugar could see extensive action as a defensive specialist, according to Jump.
"She's (got) kind of a different role this year," Jump said. "We have a lot of girls who have grown physically and mentally this year, and we don't even know if McKenna will play front row. She may be back row, she may be front row, but she's definitely our leader."
Multi-sport seniors Kayla Comer and Morgan Conliff add size for the Argylls, and Jump is excited about the development of last year's freshman class. Now sophomores, players like Azmae Turner and Katie Garringer will be key parts of any success for M-G.
"We have some younger girls who are putting some pressure on (the seniors)," Jump said. "We have always run a program. We don't care what grade you're in. We care what you do. We want to win.
"(Azmae) has really bloomed over the last two months. It seems that she grows every week," Jump continued. "We went over at Munciana camp, and she was sick one day, but the other days she was just lighting it up. ... We were just taken back. She just kind of exploded."
Turner's athletic ability and Garringer's power are a combination Jump would like to see from the team overall.
"We told the girls this year that we were really going to physically get after it," Jump said. "We're really hitting the weight room. Mentally they are going to be exhausted."
Another sophomore, Grace Holmberg, and junior Emma Brummett will help on the front row, and freshman Daya Greene will add depth to the defensive side of things on the back row. Senior Alia Witton is expected to set for the Argylls at the start of the season.
Jump expects the Argylls to challenge for Central Indiana Conference, Madison County and sectional titles this year, but how competitive the team will be is up to the players.
"Everybody talks about Delaware County and how huge it is," she said. "But our conference keeps getting stronger. ... It's not really up to me. We have a great group of girls. If they can sync and do what they're supposed to do, they can be awesome. I think they can be very special and do some damage."
