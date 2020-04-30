Five THB Sports Area players were among the 12 named to the All-Central Indiana Conference boys basketball team announced earlier this week.
Brennan Morehead and Rylan Metz of Alexandria, Ethan Bates and Ayden Brobston from Frankton and Madison-Grant junior Grant Brown were honored along with three players from conference champion Mississinewa and the state’s leading scorer in Luke Brown from Blackford.
The Indians were represented by Anthony Horton, Landen Swanner and Tai McClung after completing CIC play with a perfect 7-0 mark.
Sectional champion Blackford’s Brown was joined by teammate Brandon Stroble while Tahj Johnson and Tristen Hayes from Oak Hill rounded out the all-conference selections.
M-G junior Kaden Howell headed up the honorable mention list for the conference, along with Dalton Willmann of Blackford, Alex Baker from Eastbrook and Clay McCorkle of Oak Hill.
While the Tigers were unable to repeat their 2019 sectional championship, seniors Morehead and Metz led the team to a 15-10 mark which included the 2020 Madison County title, the first in program history.
Morehead was Alex’s leading scorer for the second straight year, posting a 13.6-point average while shooting 38% from 3-point range and 65% at the free-throw line. Against CIC opponents, he was even better, averaging 17.6 points with shooting percentages of 39% from beyond the arc and 73.5% on free throws.
Metz provided a consistent and all-around presence, inside and outside, for the Tigers, averaging 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2 steals. Metz topped Alexandria with 2 offensive rebounds per game and made 59% of his 2-point field goal attempts.
Bates and Brobston had surprising seasons for a young Frankton team that finished 14-11 despite losing seven players from the 2019 regional champion team.
Bates nearly tripled his previous career high scoring average as he poured in 14.5 points per game while handing out 4.6 assists and grabbing 2.6 steals per game, leading the Eagles in all three categories. Bates posted three double-doubles on the season.
In his first year of full-time varsity action, the 6-foot-6 Brobston established himself as one of Madison County’s top big men. He averaged 13 points and 8.8 rebounds with nine double-doubles. His stats against CIC opponents were very similar, averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds with two of his double-double performances.
Whether scoring, distributing, rebounding or playing with raw passion, Grant Brown was the driving force behind a second consecutive winning season for the Argylls. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while leading M-G with 2.5 steals per contest. His assist average of 6.3 led the area, and he scored 14.7 points per game against CIC foes. and he shot 39% from 3-point range.
Brown posted six double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season.
Howell was the Argylls’ top scorer again this season, averaging 14 points and shooting 35% from beyond the arc.
Bates, Morehead and Howell were featured as area Elite 11 players by THB prior to the season.
