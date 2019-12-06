FAIRMOUNT — All cylinders were firing as Madison-Grant found its first win of the season, 80-57 over Wes-Del on Friday thanks to a quick offense and tough defense.
Leading the pack of high-scorers was junior Kaden Howell who dropped 25 points and contributed to a fast-paced offensive threat. However, Howell was not alone and shared the wealth with his fellow teammates.
“We all trust each other,” Howell said. “Everyone contributes here. When you can have all five, and even the bench steps up, it’s huge.”
The three-ball was prevalent early and contributed 18 points for Madison-Grant. Although Wes-Del hit seven threes, almost all came in the first half. The Warriors’ hot hand fizzled out and allowed the Argylls to run away with the game.
“They hit a lot of shots in the first quarter,” Howell said. “We have to weather the storm. They didn’t hit as much in the second quarter, and that is how we were really able to separate ourselves.”
Four other Argylls ended the night with 10 or more points, including sophomore Seth Lugar who shot 6-7 from the field and ended the night with 13 points.
“I think Seth Lugar was huge for us early,” Madison-Grant coach Brian Trout said. “Seth was really getting to the rim… and that opened things up a lot.”
Despite spraining his ankle just days ago, junior Grant Brown stepped up and tallied 12 points to help the dominating Argyll offense.
“We didn’t even if know Grant was going to play tonight,” Trout said. “He got out there and he felt pretty good. Obviously, he played pretty good.”
Precise passing and points in transition were what gave Madison-Grant a lead in the second half that could not be caught and hand Wes-Del its first loss of the season.
“We are all about running,” Howell said. “We like to run teams and we don’t think there are many teams that can run with us.”
Despite going shot-for-shot in the first quarter, Madison-Grant broke it open and took advantage of 25 turnovers from Wes-Del in the game. Wes-Del’s leading scorer, senior Keegan Newsome, scored 17 points, but it was not enough to keep up with the defensive effort from the Argylls.
“When we made our big run, it was not because of our offense,” Trout said. “It was because of our defense. It’s pretty easy to score when you are creating those kinds of turnovers. I thought we were really good defensively.”
The Argylls move to 1-2 on the season and the Warriors drop to 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.