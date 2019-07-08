BLOOMINGTON — With Ed Schilling parting ways with Indiana less than two weeks ago, the Hoosiers are in search of a new assistant basketball coach this summer.
Schilling filled the role on IU’s staff as the primary in-state recruiter while handling some player development responsibilities. Having either Indiana high school or college ties could be useful, but not necessary, in joining assistants Tom Ostrom and Bruiser Flint on head coach Archie Miller’s staff.
Here’s a look at five potential candidates that could replace Schilling for the job:
Kevin Kuwik, Davidson assistant coach – Kuwik worked under Miller for six years as an assistant at Dayton before moving on to Davidson. So there’s familiarity. Miller knows Kuwik’s work habits and what he brings to the table in terms of recruiting, player development and leadership. Kuwik also knows the Big Ten, having worked as a video coordinator at Ohio State, and knows Indiana, having worked as director of basketball operations at Butler. He’s a Notre Dame graduate who worked under the late John McLeod as a student assistant. In addition, Kuwik was Senior Class president at Notre Dame and a distinguished military graduate in Notre Dame’s Army ROTC program. Kuwik took an 18-month leave of absence from his coaching career in 2004-05 to serve with the 113th Engineer Battalion of the Indiana National Guard in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Calbert Cheaney, former Saint Louis assistant coach – Cheaney would check off the box of bringing an IU legend back home to help on the bench. The smooth-shooting lefty from Evansville helped lead the Hoosiers to the 1992 Final Four before going on to a 13-year NBA career. He remains the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer at 2,613 points. Coaching-wise, Cheaney spent three years as an assistant at Saint Louis from 2013-16 under another IU alumnus, Jim Crews. Currently, Cheaney is an assistant coach with the Erie BayHawks in the NBA G League.
Bryce Drew, former Vanderbilt head coach – If Miller wants to add another former head coach to the bench, Drew would be an ideal choice. Drew was a head coach within the state at his alma mater, Valparaiso, from 2011-16 before moving on to Vanderbilt. His coaching career in the SEC started out promising as he led Vandy to an NCAA Tournament berth in his first season, but it went off the rails from there. Drew was fired from Vanderbilt last March after the Commodores went 9-23 overall and 0-18 in conference play following a season-ending injury to star point guard Darius Garland. Drew can certainly recruit, as he landed five-stars Garland and center Simisola Shittu to Nashville this past season. The question is whether Drew would accept a position below associate head coach, which Ostrom currently occupies.
Patrick Holmes, La Lumiere head coach – Holmes would be an interesting outside-the-box hire. At La Lumiere, Holmes both recruited and coached some of the top prep standouts in the country, including Washington-bound big man Isaiah Stewart and Kentucky-bound forward Keion Brooks. Holmes has worked at the prep school in La Porte since 2014 and has been head coach there since 2017. He also has some prior college experience, having worked as a graduate assistant at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton and as a student manager and video coordinator at Notre Dame.
Derek Elston, IU director of player development – If IU wanted to promote from within, Elston would be the top candidate. A native of Tipton, Elston played four years at IU from 2009-13 and was a member of IU’s 2013 Big Ten title team. Elston has spent four years in IU’s player development role, having mentored all of the current players on IU’s roster.
