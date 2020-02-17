INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard has been clear about his intentions from the January day in 2017 when he was named the Indianapolis Colts general manager.
He’ll build the roster through the draft and use free agency to add flavor, not to provide the main course.
It’s a stance Ballard reiterated last month as he assessed the Colts’ disappointing 7-9 finish. With an estimated $86 million in salary cap space and a need to inspire the fan base, there could be an inclination to break from the routine.
But, if anything, the GM sounds even more committed to his blueprint.
“You all know my philosophy on free agency,” Ballard said. “You cannot buy a championship. You cannot buy a locker room. We will continue to go down the same road we’ve been going down. Saying that, when we get opportunities to acquire players that we like, we’ll do it.”
One of the areas likely to be targeted for improvement is the interior of the defensive line.
Justin Houston delivered 11 sacks in the first season of a two-year, $23 million contract that brought him to Indianapolis from the Kansas City Chiefs. And the Colts see potential in young defensive ends Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu.
While that position also is likely to be addressed, the interior holds more urgency. Denico Autry regressed in his second season with Indy and 2018 breakout star Margus Hunt lost his starting job to Grover Stewart.
Ballard identified the 3-technigue – the defensive tackle lined up off the guard’s shoulder – as the driving force behind the Colts’ 4-3 scheme, and upgrading the role figures to be among the offseason’s biggest goals.
There are several promising prospects in the draft, and Kansas City’s Chris Jones represents a pie-in-the-sky solution. Ballard helped draft Jones to the Chiefs in 2016, and the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder prepared for his pending free agency with a star turn in Super Bowl LIV.
But Kansas City won’t let him go without a fight. Jones could receive a franchise or transition tag before being offered in a trade that would cost valuable draft picks. And, even if he does hit the open market, he’s likely to become the subject of a bidding war that could set a new standard for his position.
Neither path is one Ballard is likely to take.
But here are five potential free agents who could fit the mold the GM has looked for in his three seasons in charge of Indianapolis:
JAVON HARGRAVE, STEELERS
The 27-year-old nicknamed “Gravedigger” set career highs with 60 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 2019. He’s played nose tackle in Pittsburgh and isn’t likely to fill the 3-technique role for the Colts.
But he has shown improved pass rushing skills with 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons and fits the resume of many of Ballard’s free-agent additions – young with a lot of room left to reach his ceiling.
Hargrave prepared for free agency by hiring super agent Drew Rosenhaus and likely will have a big market for his services.
There are likely to be better fits for Indianapolis, but this is the kind of gamble Ballard often is willing to take.
LEONARD WILLIAMS, GIANTS
There were rumors the Colts were interested when the New York Jets dangled the former sixth overall pick at the trade deadline last season. But Williams ended up changing locker rooms at MetLife Stadium after the Giants coughed up a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder for his services.
The smart money now says the Giants will do whatever it takes to sign Williams to an extension, but if he hits the open market, there are reasons to believe Ballard would kick the tires.
Despite a lack of production – Williams has 17.5 sacks in five pro seasons, including a half-sack in 2019 – many of the traits that put the Big Cat in the conversation to go first overall in the 2015 draft are still at least hinted at on film.
Ballard could bank of the 25-year-old fulfilling his potential with a true change of scenery.
MALIEK COLLINS, COWBOYS
Here’s where the game of connect-the-dots comes into play. Collins has history with Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus from their two seasons together in Dallas (2016-17).
At the tender age of 24, Collins also fits Ballard’s preference of paying for a player’s future potential rather than his past production. In 55 career starts, he has 14.5 sacks, 40 quarterback hits and 20 tackles for loss.
Collins also is likely to hit the open market. With the Cowboys focused on re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, there might not be enough money left over to offer a defensive tackle who already is very familiar with the Colts’ scheme.
SHELBY HARRIS, BRONCOS
Benjamin Allbright, of Denver’s KOA 94.1 FM, already has reported interest from Indianapolis in the Broncos’ breakout performer.
After being cut six times between 2014 and 2017, Harris finally found a home in the Rocky Mountains. In three seasons with the Broncos, he’s made 22 starts with 13 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.
Like Hargrave, he’s more of a nose tackle by trade, and at 28 he’s probably nearing his ceiling. But he led the NFL with nine passes batted down in 2019, and his by-the-bootstraps rise is exactly the kind of script that tends to garner attention from Ballard.
QUINTON JEFFERSON, SEAHAWKS
Emerging from Seattle’s deep defensive line rotation, Jefferson made 24 starts with 6.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
The 26-year-old appears to be hitting his stride after appearing in just nine games during his first two pro seasons, and Ballard always is on the lookout for a breakout candidate.
