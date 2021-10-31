The girls basketball season begins Tuesday with Alexandria, Anderson and Pendleton Heights holding their home openers and Liberty Christian on the road.
Due to the graduation of some of the top area players from a year ago, this will be a season of many questions which may not be answerable until much later in the year.
Detailed team breakdowns will be coming soon, but here is a look at a few of those preseason unknowns and what to watch for in the opening weeks of the season:
Early Measuring Stick Games
While many key conference games and county tournaments will take place later in the season, there are a few games in the opening weeks that could be key indicators for the remainder of the year.
The second game for the Arabians will be a home matinee against Westfield on Saturday. The Shamrocks were 16-5 and beat PH 58-41 in 2020, but a solid effort from Chad Cook’s group in this matchup could indicate the high expectations for the Arabians are realistic.
On Nov. 19, Frankton visits Lapel in a great rivalry game as well as a matchup that features two Sectional 40 hopefuls. The Eagles won 23 games and a second straight sectional last year while defeating a much younger Bulldogs team twice handily. The next day, Frankton goes to Pendleton Heights after splitting two meetings with the Arabians last year.
The day before Thanksgiving, Alexandria visits the Bulldogs before traveling to Daleville the following Saturday. The Tigers were 22-3 a year ago in Mickey Hosier’s first season.
Cream of the Crop?
Three-time area player of the year Tyra Ford (Anderson) has taken her talents to IUPUI while Alexandria’s Reece VanBlair (Anderson University), Kathryn Perry (Saint Mary-of-the-Woods) and Erikka Hill (Miami) of Shenandoah, Ava Gardner (Hanover) of Frankton, Kylie Davis from Pendleton Heights and Lily Daniels of Lapel are all members of last year’s All-Area first team to have graduated. Elwood’s Jaleigh Crawford has chosen not to play, so it will be up to a different group of players to challenge for the best in the area.
Obvious candidates include Frankton senior Lauryn Bates (11.4 points, 9 rebounds), Alexandria’s Jada Stansberry (12.1 points, 4.6 assists), and Abi Rosenkrans (10 points, 5.9 rebounds) from Pendleton Heights. But don’t rule out Bates’ teammates Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb, Arabians players Kylea Lloyd and Whitney Warfel, Daleville’s Audrey Voss, Azmae Turner and Daya Greene from Madison-Grant and Lapel senior Ashlynn Allman. All should be in the hunt for a wide-open award.
Madison County Defense?
Anderson has won this tournament four years in a row, but Ford, Karlee Goodwin and Makyra Dixon have all graduated, and budding star point guard Amaya Collins transferred to Frankton after her freshman year. All of this makes the prospects of a fifth straight title a daunting challenge for coach Shannon Cleckley.
Anderson did not win those titles with offensive firepower alone. Cleckley’s Indians are known for defense, so they will not be an easy out this year. They will be pushed right away as they face Pendleton Heights in the opening round with a possible matchup against Frankton awaiting in the semifinals.
Who are the breakout players?
In addition to the previously named established players, there are a number of players who could step up to the next level this season.
One is Lapel junior Deannaya Haseman who, after a freshman year of dominating at the junior varsity level, averaged over 7 points as a sophomore. She’s a shooter with length and the ability to score off the dribble.
Pendleton Heights freshman Kaycie Warfel could make an immediate impact for the Arabians while athletic Kayla Muterspaugh of Shenandoah is a capable shooter who could pick up the Raiders’ scoring void. Also watch for Madison-Grant sophomore Maddy Moore as well as a pair from Liberty Christian — sophomore Kiarra House and junior Shameel Clervrain.
Sectional Repeat?
Both Frankton and Shenandoah are two-time defending sectional champions, and both lost key players to graduation that will make a three-peat a challenge.
The Raiders certainly face the tallest hill to climb for this achievement after losing Perry, Hill, Rachel Soden and Jenna Stewart, all four-year starters.
The Eagles will also miss the 6-2 post presence of Chloee Thomas and the sharp shooting Gardner. But coach Stephan Hamaker’s team is loaded at the guard position with Bates, Utterback, Webb, Collins and Launa Hamaker, has a lock down defender in junior Bella Dean and has some length with juniors Addie Brobston and promising all-around talent Haylie Niccum as well as versatile sophomore Emma Sperry.
The biggest challenge for Frankton will be the other talented teams in its own sectional, including Alexandria and Lapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.