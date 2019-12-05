BLOOMINGTON – Indiana junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey isn’t picky when it comes to bowl destinations.
Ramsey is just happy to see IU’s breakthrough 8-4 season continue.
“I don’t have a preference,” Ramsey said. “I think it’s just cool to kind of wait it out and see. Obviously, everybody’s a little anxious wondering where we’re going to go … I think anywhere we go will be a cool experience, a fun experience, just having the opportunity to spend another month together.”
The Hoosiers will find out where they end up Sunday night. There’s been plenty of speculation as to where IU will land, and a number of factors remain in play, including how many Big Ten teams will make the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six Bowls.
Here’s a look at five possible bowl destinations for the Hoosiers:
MUSIC CITY BOWL
When: Dec. 30, 4 p.m.
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Tie-in: ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC
Outlook: Reps from the Music City Bowl were at IU’s home finale against Michigan at Memorial Stadium, and the Music City’s Twitter account congratulated IU following its Bucket win over rival Purdue. The problem lies in that the Music City Bowl is supposed to take an ACC representative this year instead of a school from the Big Ten. A behind-the-scenes deal to change that could be struck, however, to get the matchup the bowl wants. From a geographical standpoint, Nashville would give IU fans the best chance to attend the game live, with the city just a four- to five-hour drive away from Bloomington and Indianapolis.
Possible Matchup: Indiana vs. Kentucky
GATOR BOWL
When: Jan. 2, 7 p.m.
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
Tie-in: ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC
Outlook: Gator Bowl reps haven’t attended IU games, but in a recent radio interview in Jacksonville, Gator Bowl president Rick Catlett mentioned a possible Tennessee-Indiana game among desired bowl matchups. The Hoosiers have 25 players from Florida on their roster, more than any other team in the Big Ten. There’s also a large Indiana alumni base in the Sunshine State. It’s the Gator Bowl’s turn to take a Big Ten team after taking ACC teams the last three seasons, but Indiana’s hopes to go bowling in Florida for the first time in school history could depend on if the Gator Bowl views the school as a more desirable option than Michigan or Iowa.
Possible Matchup: Indiana vs. Mississippi State
PINSTRIPE BOWL
When: Dec 27, 3:20 p.m.
Where: Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.
Tie-in: Big Ten vs. ACC
Outlook: Indiana last played in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2015, falling to Duke 44-41 in overtime. There’s a large Indiana alumni base in New York City and facing an ACC team, likely from the Northeast, would give the Hoosiers their best shot of achieving a goal to win a bowl game and reach nine wins for just the third time in school history.
Possible Matchup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh
HOLIDAY BOWL
When: Dec. 27, 8 p.m.
Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.
Tie-in: Big 10 vs. Pac 12
Outlook: Though there hasn’t been much speculation about a Holiday Bowl appearance, there is a natural storyline. This year marks the 40-year anniversary of the 1979 Hoosiers team coached by Lee Corso that played in the Holiday Bowl and beat BYU 38-37 to cap an eight-win season. IU is already at eight wins and could finish up its magical year along the sunny beaches of Southern California.
Possible Matchup: Indiana vs. USC
REDBOX BOWL
When: Dec. 30, 4 p.m.
Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Tie-in: Big 10 vs. Pac 12
Outlook: This would be the least desirable of IU’s bowl destinations, but could be possible depending on how the dominoes fall. Indiana played here when it was last in a bowl in 2016, losing 26-24 to Utah when it was called the Foster Farms Bowl.
Possible matchup: Indiana vs. California
