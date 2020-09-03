Indiana Pacers team president Kevin Pritchard intends to cast a wide net in his search for the franchise’s next head coach.
“This is going to be one of the biggest decisions in our organization’s time,” Pritchard said. “We have to make a good decision.”
Pritchard made clear one of the main qualities he’s looking for is a communicator, a coach who can relate and communicate with players, and one who is open to new ideas and modern methods. Money, Pritchard said, won’t be an issue, provided it’s the right guy for the job.
Nate McMillan was fired in part due to an inability to get out of the first round in the playoffs in four straight seasons. A coach with a track record of playoff success would be ideal but not necessary. Six years ago, Steve Kerr took over the Golden State Warriors with no head coaching experience and guided the Warriors to three NBA championships and five NBA Finals appearances in his first five seasons.
The Pacers may not be presently constructed to make that kind of run, but Pritchard believes there is a coaching candidate out there who could guide Indiana to deeper runs in the playoffs.
Here’s a look at five potential candidates who could fill the Pacers job next season:
MIKE D'ANTONI
Pros: D’Antoni is a veteran coach who has had success in the playoffs and plays an up-tempo, offensive style. D’Antoni’s career playoff record is 53-52. He’s led four different teams to the playoffs and two different teams (Phoenix and Houston) to the conference finals. D’Antoni is in the final season of his contract with Houston and will be a coaching free agent at the end of the season.
Cons: D’Antoni won’t come cheap, given his experience and track record. He turned down a one-year, $5 million extension with the Rockets, meaning he may be looking for a three- or four-year contract in the $6-7 million per year range. He’s not known for prioritizing defense, though reasons why his teams give up a ton of points are due to playing at a high pace. For example, this season, while Houston ranked 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, the Rockets ranked 15th in defensive rating, which uses more advanced metrics such as points per possession.
MARK JACKSON
Pros: Jackson has cachet with the Pacers franchise as the point guard during Indiana’s glory years in the 1990s. Jackson teamed with franchise icon Reggie Miller to help lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000. He also has prior coaching experience with the Golden State Warriors, going 121-109 in three seasons from 2011-14 and taking the Warriors to the playoffs twice before their eventual dynasty run later in the decade. He’s stayed close to the game on the mic as a lead ESPN NBA analyst.
Cons: Jackson had an icy relationship with upper management in Golden State, which led to his ouster. Could he see to eye to eye with Pritchard or management when it comes to embracing player moves or analytics? While Jackson had a close relationship with star player Steph Curry at Golden State, there are some who contend Jackson didn’t get the most out of his talents compared to his successor, Kerr. How much can Jackson get Victor Oladipo to blossom if he signs an extension and stays with the Pacers long term?
BILL SELF
Pros: Self has a proven track record of winning in 27 years as a college coach, leading Kansas to three Final Fours and one national title in 17 years. Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics) and Billy Donovan (Oklahoma City Thunder) have debunked the theory college coaches can’t succeed in the NBA. Pritchard has not ruled out talking to college coaches in his search process and, as a former Jayhawks player, still has close ties to the Kansas program. Self has recruited/developed 18 NBA first-round picks during his coaching career, including Deron Williams, Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid and Josh Jackson. He knows to deal with star players.
Cons: Earning respect and trust of established NBA players as a college coach is always a tricky proposition. Stevens and Donovan have made it work by being effective communicators, viewing their roles as partners with players and management. Self would have to do the same after having the keys to the kingdom at a high-level program. Some of Self’s teams at Kansas have underachieved in the NCAA Tournament, and his teams don’t always go hard defensively.
KENNY ATKINSON
Pros: Atkinson led the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs in 2018-19 during a four-year rebuilding project, going 118-190 before resigning earlier this season. He’s a forward-thinking coach who embraces analytics, qualities Pritchard is looking for in a new head coach. Atkinson worked under Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta, a bright offensive mind. Like Budenholzer, Atkinson embraces an up-tempo style with multiple shooters on the floor.
Cons: Atkinson had issues getting along with star players in Brooklyn, such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, which led to his ouster. He would need to form a working bond with Oladipo to convince him to stay. Indiana may need to spend extra to lure Atkinson as the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers also are reportedly pursuing him.
DAVID VANTERPOOL
Pros: Vanterpool, an associate coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was known as an excellent developer of backcourt players during his seven-year assistant stint with the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum both credited Vanterpool for their growth in Portland. In Indiana, Vanterpool could help Oladipo, point guard Malcolm Brogdon and younger guards Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner reach their full potential.
Cons: At 47, Vanterpool has no prior head coaching experience. That would be risky for an Indiana team that is not only looking to maintain current success but advance in the playoffs.
