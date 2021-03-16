BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson faces the task of finding the 30th men’s basketball coach in Indiana history.
Dolson laid out the parameters of what he’s looking for Monday, a forward-thinking, process-driven coach who will embrace the tradition of IU’s past while taking the program into the future.
If anything was proven this week, it’s IU will be willing to spend for a big name if the fit is right. The Hoosiers forked out $10.3 million for departed coach Archie Miller’s buyout. Dolson’s background is in fundraising, and he’s found donors not just to defray the costs for the buyout but the transition to a new coach as well.
Finding a coach who embraces the expectations at a basketball blueblood that has fallen on hard times could be trickier. IU’s fervent fanbase works both ways -- great if you are winning, not so pleasant if progress isn’t being made at a substantial rate. The Big Ten isn’t getting any easier, and the new coach will need to accept the challenge of preparing players to perform at a high level night in and night out during league games, something Miller was unable to do.
Here’s a look at five potential candidates to replace Miller at Indiana, with pros and cons for each:
BRAD STEVENS
Pros: Grew up in Zionsville. His father, Mark Stevens, played football at IU. Knows what basketball means to the state and to IU. Led Butler to a 166-49 record from 2007-13, with back-to-back national runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011. A forward-thinking coach who was one of the first to adopt analytics in college basketball.
Cons: Would take a hefty check to pry him away from the NBA. Away from the college game since 2013, would need to adapt to where the college game is in 2021. Has been unable to get star players such as Kyrie Irving to fully buy in during his NBA tenure in Boston from 2013-21.
SCOTT DREW
Pros: A Valparaiso native, Drew was a student assistant at Butler before working for his father, Homer Drew, at Valparaiso. Then, after a one-year stint as Valparaiso’s head coach, Drew moved on to Baylor, where from 2003-21 he’s led the Bears to 366 wins, two Eight Eight appearances and two more Sweet 16 appearances. This season, Baylor is a No. 1 seed and gives Drew a chance to break through and reach the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Cons: Drew was suspended two games by the Big 12 in 2012-13, and Baylor was placed on probation for three years during that time for failing to monitor phone calls and impermissible text messages to prospective recruits. It took Drew 18 years to win his first Big 12 title, which he did this season.
CHRIS BEARD
Pros: Has ties to legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight, having worked under Knight as an assistant at Texas Tech. Like Knight, Beard’s teams play tough hard-nosed defense with a motion offense. Adept at blending and developing impact transfers with scholarship players. Has a 207-84 overall record, a 111-54 record in five years at Texas Tech and led Texas Tech to the NCAA Finals in 2019.
Cons: There’s a hefty contract buyout ($15 million). Like Knight, Beard has a temper, though a coach who wears his emotions on his sleeve could be a good thing for IU at this point. Sometimes slow in making in-game adjustments.
NATE OATS
Pros: Has led Alabama to both an SEC regular season championship and tournament championship in his second season with the school. Overall, has guided four teams to NCAA Tournament appearances in his six seasons as a head coach at Buffalo and Alabama. Players buy in and love playing for him. Oats is a Wisconsin native who went to Maranatha Baptist University, the same college IU football coach Tom Allen attended.
Cons: Another hefty buyout ($17 million). Oats won primarily with recruits left over by former coach Avery Johnson, including SEC player of the year Herb Jones and John Petty. His teams rely heavily on the 3-point shot and lack offensive balance at times.
PORTER MOSER
Pros: Took Loyola-Chicago to the Sweet 16 and has the Ramblers positioned for another deep NCAA Tournament run. A Midwest guy, from Naperville, Illinois, Moser paid his dues and built the Loyola program with a vision similar to Butler under Brad Stevens. Has recruited Chicago area well and does an excellent job developing players.
Cons: Do you gamble on someone with no experience coaching at the Power 5 level? It didn’t work out with Miller making the jump from Dayton, and IU’s fanbase may have a tough time accepting a similar experiment. Moser is making just his second NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years as a head coach, which included earlier stints at Arkansas-Little Rock and Illinois State. His overall 291-241 record isn’t overwhelming.
