ANDERSON -- Anderson University women's soccer standouts Taylor Fort, Jessica Pulaski, Kylie Roberts, Izzy Wilson and Nadia Bentley each collected all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors, as announced by the league Tuesday.
Fort, a multi-time THB Sports Athlete of the Year from Pendleton Heights, and Pulaski garnered first-team all-conference honors. Roberts and Wilson earned second-team all-HCAC recognition while Bentley received all-HCAC Honorable Mention.
Anderson earned fourth in the HCAC standings, closing out the season with a 7-8-2 overall record and a 6-2-1 conference mark.
"It was awesome to see the number of all-conference awards," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "It is a reflection of the entire team and their success this season."
Fort earned all-conference honors for the second year after being named to the all-HCAC second team last season. Senior midfielder Pulaski received all-HCAC honors for the first time. Fort notched five goals and five assists for 15 points during the conference season. The junior midfielder tallied six goals and seven assists for 19 points during the regular season. Fort is tied for third in the HCAC with seven assists.
Pulaski recorded two goals and an assist for five points during the conference season.
"Having two of the four first-team midfielders truly speaks to the respect and impact that Jess and Taylor have as a dynamic duo," Myhre said. "They cover the entire field, helping track back, transitioning into the attack and creating great chances on goal."
Wilson collected all-conference honors for the first time in her career. The junior forward from Decatur netted six goals for the Ravens during the conference season. Wilson was also named HCAC Offensive Player of the Week this year.
"Izzy Wilson is one of the most driven and attacking-minded players, who is really dangerous going to goal," Myhre said.
Senior Bentley and freshman Roberts started on a defensive line that limited opponents to 1.19 goals per match during the conference season. Bentley also received all-HCAC Honorable Mention as a junior. Roberts provided an assist during the HCAC Tournament against Transylvania after blocking a clear, which led to a goal. Bentley dished off an assist directly off an intercept during the regular-season match against Bluffton. Roberts also played every minute of the conference season.
"Anchoring the defense, Nadia and Kylie did a great job denying the attack," Myhre said. "Nadia is an all-in player, literally sacrificing herself every game, and Kylie stepped into a new role and was a really strong, consistent presence with her ability to read the game and battle hard. We are excited for them to be selected and (the honors) are well deserved."
