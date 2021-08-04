BLOOMINGTON — The sounds of pads crashing on pads, whistles and head coach Tom Allen on the bullhorn will echo across Indiana football practice fields beginning Friday.
It’s the start of full camp for the Hoosiers, a three-week journey before a week of preparation for the season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Passion and belief in the IU program continues on an upward trajectory as the Hoosiers are coming off a 6-2 season in 2020, posting their most Big Ten wins since 1987 and highest national ranking (No. 7) since 1967.
That’s in the past, though. The charge for Allen and his staff is to build off back-to-back bowl seasons and achieve even higher goals. The three weeks will give 17 returning starters a chance to continue to jell with new players brought in from established programs through the transfer portal.
Here’s a look at five storylines for the Hoosiers heading into fall camp:
WORKING IN PENIX
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won’t take part in live periods early in training camp as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The expectation is for Penix to be ready by the opener Sept. 4 against Iowa.
Penix already has worked on timing with new receivers such as transfers D.J. Matthews (Florida State) and Camron Buckley (Texas A&M) over the summer, but establishing that timing is different when facing live defenses.
“It’s definitely a progression, and he’s right where he needs to be, where the medical staff has put him,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “To me that’s going to be very important, for sure, to get him in those positions and get him comfortable and get him around. But he’s not going to get hit until Sept. 4. That’s not really different from any year. But just keep building, building until he’s full bore Sept. 4.”
Allen said the communication with Penix will be constant during fall camp to make sure he’s fully healthy.
“He’s a mature young man,” Allen said. “He’s been here. He knows his body. He’s going to communicate with us in how he feels. …. He doesn’t have to have as many (reps) as a couple of years ago because of his experience, but he’s got to be sharp and crisp.”
Jack Tuttle and incoming freshman Donaven McCulley, second and third on the quarterback depth chart, will need to be ready in case something unexpected arises.
“The good thing about Jack is he got a ton of reps in the spring,” Allen said. “Michael didn’t take any full reps with the offense around him. To me that gives Jack a great opportunity.”
RUNNING BACK COMPETITION
Will a feature back emerge to replace the departed Stevie Scott III, who entered the draft and signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints? Or will new running backs coach Deland McCullough employ a running backs by committee approach?
USC transfer Stephen Carr joins a competition that includes returning junior Sampson James and sophomore Tim Baldwin. James posted a 100-yard game as a freshman against Purdue in 2019 (118 yards, 22 carries), while Baldwin ran for 100 yards last season as a freshman against Maryland (106 yards, 16 carries) and finished the year averaging 6.4 yards per carry.
Third-year sophomore David Ellis, who was hobbled by an ankle injury early last season, is another hybrid running back/receiver with speed who could catch passes out of the slot and out of the backfield. Walk-ons Charlie Spegal and Davion Ervin-Poindexter performed well during spring drills, so there’s plenty of depth should injuries arise.
ADJUSTING TO NEW DC
Coming in from being the defensive backs coach at Georgia, Charlton Warren will try to build off the spring and implementing and installing the defense in his first year as IU’s defensive coordinator.
The defense will remain a 4-2-5 look, with only subtle changes.
“Just a few little different things, just some third-down changes and whatnot,” IU linebacker Micah McFadden said. “But I think wholistically we’ll look pretty similar.”
Under departed defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, IU led the Big Ten in sacks (25) and interceptions (19) last season. Warren wants IU to remain an aggressive, ball-hawking defense as well.
His theme in camp is the word havoc.
“Havoc is about taking the ball away,” McFadden said. “It’s about making plays on the field as a defensive player. Creating havoc through the offense, getting them off their feet.”
OFFENSIVE LINE COMPETITION
Indiana has a significant hole to fill on the offensive line with the departure of center Harry Crider.
The Hoosiers have aimed to get deeper and more physical at the position group since Allen took over as head coach in 2017. With mammoth 6-foot-8, 326-pound Caleb Jones returning at tackle, a question remains as to whether to start Matthew Bedford opposite Jones at the other tackle spot, or move Bedford inside due to the emergence of tackle Luke Haggard last season.
“You want to get your best five on the field,” Allen said. “That’s going to be the goal for this season, and we’ll see how that plays itself out.”
Other returning starters include Mike Katic at left guard and Dylan Powell at right guard/center. Other names to watch include incoming 6-5, 320-pound Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter, who like Powell can play at guard or center, and Tim Weaver, who Allen said is coming off a strong spring.
SENSE OF URGENCY
Indiana understands the value of knocking off a Big Ten team in a season opener. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, IU’s dramatic 36-35 overtime win over Penn State fueled the Hoosiers to four straight wins before falling at Ohio State.
This year, IU kicks off at Iowa, a likely Top 25 matchup. Camp could be more intense, considering the Hoosiers get an immediate physical matchup and won’t be easing into the season with a lesser, non-conference opponent.
“It’s cool that we get to play a Big Ten opponent that early,” McFadden said. “I think it brings a lot of focus and just kind of heightens our senses towards the season.”
