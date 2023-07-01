ANDERSON--After a few days of rain, Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s track surface was ready to go as Saturday evening’s 12-race card was highlighted by a track record equaling mile in a conditioned pace and a new track record in the featured event of the evening.
Flagman, with driver, trainer Rick Plano in the sulky, became Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s newest track record holder with an impressive 1:51 performance in the $22,000 Open Trot. Flagman’s time re-established the track record for older trotting geldings—the previous mark of 1:51.1 was co-held by Bridge To Jesse’s, Late Nite Hawk and Majestic Player A.
Using a :27.4 closing kick, Flagman was able to track down the pace-setting Brookview Bolt late in the lane to get the win by three-parts of a length. Leaving from post two, Flagman grabbed a pocket seat while Brookview Bolt and Trace Tetrick rattled off fractions of :26.2, :54.2 and 1:23. When the field turned for home, Plano gave Flagman the greenlight and he tipped out and turned on the trot. Flagman was able to put a head in front of Brookview Bolt and fend off a late surge from Jusmakinyalook and Jordan Ross to get the victory.
Justmakinyalook was forced to settle for second while Dunbar Hall and Kyle Wilfong rallied well late to get up for third. Sent off as the public’s second choice, Flagman returned $7.00 for the victory.
With the victory, Flagman recorded his second win of the season from six starts and established a new lifetime best in the process. Owned by Maryann Plano, the gelded son of Guccio—Magic Lindy has earned $287,409 in lifetime purse earnings. Flagman was bred by Pond-A-Acres.
Earlier in the evening, Kyle Wilfong steered Sweet Charlie to a 1:48.1 victory to equal the track record held by Sweet Heaven for older pacing mares. Sweet Charlie recorded her first victory of the season and lowered her lifetime best by nearly three seconds for trainer Jeff Cullipher.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park with a special holiday card on Tuesday, July 4. With a post time of 6:15 pm, the evening’s 11 races will be highlighted by Indiana Sires Stakes for the three-year-old competitors. In addition to the racing action, the evening will feature family fun activities, food trucks and giveaways. At the conclusion of live racing, Harrah’s Hoosier Park will host a free fireworks show.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park 30th season of live harness racing will feature the richest open stakes schedule to date. Worth over a combined $12 million, the 160-day season will be the most lucrative stakes program in the track’s history culminated by hosting the 40th edition of the Breeders Crown events in October. Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s premier pacing event, the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes, is slated for Friday, August 11 and the coveted Breeders Crown events will take place on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.