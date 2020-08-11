BLOOMINGTON -- Bruiser Flint is heading across the border, leaving his job as an Indiana assistant coach to join long-time mentor John Calipari at Kentucky.
According to multiple reports, Flint will replace Kenny Payne on Kentucky’s staff after Payne was hired Tuesday as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks.
The relationship between Flint and Calipari dates back to 1989, when Flint was an assistant on Calipari’s staff at UMass. Together, the duo helped lead UMass to the 1996 Final Four. When Calipari left for the NBA to take over as head coach for the New Jersey Nets after that Final Four appearance, Flint replaced him as head coach at UMass.
Flint was a head coach for 20 years at UMass (1996-2001) and Drexel (2002-16) before joining IU’s staff in 2017.
Flint made a base salary of $307,530 at IU last year, per terms of his contract. It’s unclear at this point what kind of salary bump he’ll receive going to Kentucky.
The move leaves IU head coach Archie Miller in search of an assistant coach for the second straight offseason. Last season, IU hired UNC-Greensboro’s Mike Roberts to replace Ed Schilling, who resigned for personal reasons.
Potential candidates to replace Flint include a pair of former IU players --- Loyola (Maryland) assistant coach A.J. Guyton and former IU great Calbert Cheaney, who was an assistant at Saint Louis from 2013-16 and an assistant in the G League with the Erie/College Park BayHawks. Other candidates include Davidson assistant coach Kevin Kuwik, who worked under Miller at Dayton, and Mike Miller, who recently resigned as an assistant coach at Memphis for personal reasons. IU is recruiting Miler’s son, 2021 four-star power forward Mason Miller.
