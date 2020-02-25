INDIANAPOLIS – Few college football players have the kind of perspective forced upon Jordan Love.
Many of his peers undoubtedly looked up to their fathers, and several likely got into the sport because of those men. Playing quarterback was Orbin Love’s idea, after all.
As a former JUCO player, he encouraged his son’s athletic pursuits. As a sergeant in the Bakersfield (Calif.) Police Department, he encouraged his son to be a leader of men.
As a quarterback with first-round potential in April’s NFL Draft, Jordan is accomplished in both areas. But whenever his name is called during the three-day draft that begins April 23 in Las Vegas, Orbin won’t be there to hear it.
He took his own life seven years ago, a fact that’s never absent from Jordan’s thoughts.
As he met the media Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center, Love repeatedly was asked about how he responds to a disappointing junior season at Utah State that included 17 interceptions.
He answered with raw honesty, pointing out his flaws and the ways in which his on-field thought process will have to change at the next level.
He also was asked about his well-practiced ability to deal with adversity, and the powerful honesty returned.
“In my life, I’ve had to face some real stuff,” Love said. “I just look at is as – football is what I love to play. It’s fun. It’s my passion.
“All that stuff comes easy for me, and I never let a moment of football get bigger than what I’ve had to face in my actual life.”
Teams that meet with Love this week as the NFL Scouting Combine rolls on in and around Lucas Oil Stadium likely will find an introspective and eager prospect.
The quarterback’s potential is obvious. His ability to throw on the run and improvise when designed plays go wrong seems like a perfect fit for the modern game.
He said he “watched everybody” growing up and didn’t attempt to model his game after any single player. But he then singled out Michael Vick, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning among his favorites.
It’s an eclectic group that speaks to his own unique skill set. Vick pioneered the modern quarterback position, adding a running element to his arsenal that defenses still are trying to slow down. Favre’s ability to make plays up on the fly is a big part of the reason he’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And Manning will join him there next year as one of the game’s most cerebral assassins.
There are pieces in place for Love that will be very alluring to NFL decision makers. His arm is as live as anyone’s in this year’s draft class, and his improvisational skills can be breath taking.
But even Love admits he needs to be more consistent. He’s always looking to make the big play, and that can have consequences both good and bad.
“It just comes from learning,” Love said of finding the right balance of aggressiveness and ball control. “You have to learn when to take those shots, when to fit the ball into those windows and when to check it down and when to take off and run. (It’s) knowing the game, and (it’s) something I’m going to continue to get better at.”
There are some who believe Love already will be playing in his new NFL home this week.
The Indianapolis Colts are considering several options at quarterback -- including another year with incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett – and the team often has been linked to the Utah State star with the soaring ceiling through draft speculation.
There are some who believe the 13th overall pick is too rich for a quarterback with raw potential but much to refine. Others wonder whether he’ll even last that long.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard isn’t about to touch that argument in public, but he made it clear he sees Love’s upside.
“Look, he is very talented, and he had a heck of a season in 2018 under Coach (Matt) Wells, who is now at Texas Tech,” Ballard said. “I mean, look, from what I remember, thinking back when (Atlanta Falcons QB) Matt Ryan was coming out of Boston College, I want to say he threw 19 (or) 20 (interceptions).
“So you’ve got to break down each one of those interceptions and why did they happen? It is not always on the quarterback. I’m not saying that is the case in this situation, but we’ve got to break all those down and figure out where we are at.”
That’s the question many NFL front offices will be asking over the next few weeks.
Love knows it, and he’s been hard at work in Santa Ana, Calif., trying to provide on-field answers that match his off-field accountability.
He’ll have his first chance to display the results Thursday when the quarterbacks take the field for Combine drills. He’ll also get a chance to make a closing argument during Utah State’s Pro Day next month.
A few things seem clear. The moment isn’t likely to be too big for him, and Love won’t ever stop fighting to get better.
He’s seen more than his fair share of real adversity. Nothing that happens on a football field can compare.
“I feel that I still have a lot to improve on, but I’m getting better each and every day on the field,” he said. “In college, obviously, I ran a spread, high-tempo offense, and that’s a bit different than the offenses they run in the NFL. I’ve got a lot of room to improve and learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.