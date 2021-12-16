2021 THB Sports Football-Defense All-Area
Carson Cuneo, sophomore, Alexandria
Jason Keeley, junior, Alexandria
Andrew Dietz, senior, Anderson
Jawuan Echols, senior, Anderson
Dilyn Fuller, junior, Anderson
Dontrez Fuller, sophomore, Anderson
Steven Kline, sophomore, Anderson
Jaren Tunnell, senior, Elwood
Hunter Branham, junior, Frankton
Crew Farrell, sophomore, Frankton
Jack Ryan, senior, Frankton
Coleton Kadinger, senior, Lapel
Eli Michalek, senior, Lapel
Kyle Shelton, senior, Lapel
Zander Gillespie, freshman, Madison-Grant
Gabe Wedmore, senior, Madison-Grant
Jake Ehrgott, senior, Pendleton Heights
Dresden Roberts, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Dylan Ayres, junior, Shenandoah
Mayson Lewis, junior, Shenandoah
Lucas Mills, senior, Shenandoah
Jobe Robinson, junior, Shenandoah
Jalen Vansickle, junior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Connor Etchison, Abram May; Anderson—Tanner Eastman, Jeffrey Fuller, Chris McKellar, Daris Miles, Joel Redding; Frankton—Corbin Alexander, Ty Everson, Bubba Nunley, Ephrem Nunley; Lapel—Tyler Dollar, Brock Harper, Anthony Prater; Madison-Grant—Boston Caudell, Mavrick Griffin; Pendleton Heights—Skyler Altherr, Dom Apo, Clint Miller, Ethan Ross; Shenandoah—Gabe Lowder, Dylan McDaniel, Gavin Wilson
