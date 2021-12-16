2021 THB Sports Football-Defense All-Area

Carson Cuneo, sophomore, Alexandria

Jason Keeley, junior, Alexandria

Andrew Dietz, senior, Anderson

Jawuan Echols, senior, Anderson

Dilyn Fuller, junior, Anderson

Dontrez Fuller, sophomore, Anderson

Steven Kline, sophomore, Anderson

Jaren Tunnell, senior, Elwood

Hunter Branham, junior, Frankton

Crew Farrell, sophomore, Frankton

Jack Ryan, senior, Frankton

Coleton Kadinger, senior, Lapel

Eli Michalek, senior, Lapel

Kyle Shelton, senior, Lapel

Zander Gillespie, freshman, Madison-Grant

Gabe Wedmore, senior, Madison-Grant

Jake Ehrgott, senior, Pendleton Heights

Dresden Roberts, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Dylan Ayres, junior, Shenandoah

Mayson Lewis, junior, Shenandoah

Lucas Mills, senior, Shenandoah

Jobe Robinson, junior, Shenandoah

Jalen Vansickle, junior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Connor Etchison, Abram May; Anderson—Tanner Eastman, Jeffrey Fuller, Chris McKellar, Daris Miles, Joel Redding; Frankton—Corbin Alexander, Ty Everson, Bubba Nunley, Ephrem Nunley; Lapel—Tyler Dollar, Brock Harper, Anthony Prater; Madison-Grant—Boston Caudell, Mavrick Griffin; Pendleton Heights—Skyler Altherr, Dom Apo, Clint Miller, Ethan Ross; Shenandoah—Gabe Lowder, Dylan McDaniel, Gavin Wilson

Tags

Trending Video