PENDLETON — Field position certainly didn't hurt Pendleton Heights on Friday night, and lack of such definitely didn't help New Castle.
The Arabians made good on several short fields while repeatedly pinning the Trojans deep in their own territory, and PH made its Hoosier Heritage Conference opener a joyous one with a 52-7 victory.
Kamden Earley scored three times, two on possessions that started on NC's 13-yard line and the other on first down at the Trojans' 37. The senior ended with 196 yards on 16 carries.
The most startling stat was the average start of each team's drive.
PH (2-1, 1-0 HHC) took over five times inside NC's 40, twice at the 13 and another at the 9. The Arabians had 11 drives, and the average start was the Trojans' 44. Contributing factors included three takeaways and a high punt snap by NC and huge loss.
On the other hand, NC (1-2, 0-3 HHC) had the ball 12 times and began on average at its 22. Four drives in the first half commenced behind the 20, and it started one possession at its 3.
"I think our defense put us in good position, then our punt teams -- punt and return -- really flipped the field a few times," PH coach Jed Richman said. "I think we really controlled the line of scrimmage really well on both sides of the ball."
The Arabians' offensive line gave Earley and the rest of the skill players plenty of room, and they took full advantage.
Earley -- who had 221 yards last week at Anderson -- ran untouched from 13 yards out for his team's second score, right after a bad snap of a Trojan punt resulted in a 35-yard loss.
After PH forced NC to punt in its end zone and the Arabians took over at the Trojans' 37, Earley on first down made two cuts and took it in. It was 20-0, and that was the halftime score.
A fumble recovery by Joe Rios early in the second half set up a 7-yard score by Earley, then as the third quarter was winding down, Earley ran 53 yards down the PH sideline. That made it 45-7, and with PH up by more than 35, a running clock went into effect.
The Arabians ran for 304 yards and outgunned the Trojans 423-137. Kirby Hess was 7-for-10 for 119 yards and a TD pass to Tyce Tomey for PH's first score.
"I thought Kirby did a nice job managing the offense and making plays," said Richman of Hess, who also scored on a 1-yard keeper.
PH's other TDs were by Rios (17-yard run) and a blocked punt by Jack Elijah, in which Clay Britt scooped and took it in.
The defense made many big plays, including back-to-back sacks by Caden McClain, the latter taking NC quarterback William Griesser out of the game.
Hess also fell on a Trojan fumble, and Britt came up with a pick.
"We didn't turn the ball over, and we took three of theirs, and we kind of emphasize that," Richman said. "The score isn't indicative because they have a few players banged up, and they lost a few players (Friday)."
The Arabians get Greenfield-Central (0-3, 0-1 HHC) for PH's 50th homecoming next Friday.
Shenandoah 20, Centerville 6
The Raiders avoided their first 0-3 start in more than 25 years with a 20-6 win over the Bulldogs. Tanner Goff delivered an early touchdown run and a late touchdown pass to Kameron Graddy to pace the Shenandoah offense. Cole Hughes scored on a 60-yard interception return defensively.
It was the 20th win for Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin in his third year at the helm.
Mississinewa 77, Elwood 0
The Indians were relentless, putting up 63 points on the board in the first half before cruising to victory over Elwood.
Elwood drops to 0-3 on the season and will travel to Oak Hill next Friday.
Eastbrook 58, Madison-Grant 0
The defending state runners-up, facing a possible 0-3 start, jumped all over the Argylls in running up a 58-0 win Friday night.
Madison-Grant (0-3) will face a second straight CIC test next week when they travel to Alexandria (2-1).
Record broken
New Palestine running back Charlie Spiegel became Indiana’s all-time leading rusher in the first quarter Friday against Yorktown. Spiegel unseats former Elwood running back Sammy Mireles, who set the record in 2013 and was on hand for the record-breaking performance.
