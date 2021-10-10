IHSAA Football Sectionals
CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 12
Game 1: McCutcheon (1-6) at Zionsville (4-4), Oct. 22
Game 2: West Lafayette Harrison (7-1) at Game 1 winner, Oct. 29
Game 3: Anderson (2-4) at Kokomo (6-2), Oct. 29
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Nov. 5
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 21
Game 1: Richmond (1-7) at Shelbyville (1-4), Oct. 22
Game 2: Muncie Central (1-7) at Connersville (1-7), Oct. 22
Game 3: Pendleton Heights (4-4) at Mount Vernon (7-1), Oct. 22
Game 4: Greenfield-Central (5-3) at New Castle (2-6), Oct. 22
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 29
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 5
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 36
Game 1: Eastern (6-2) at Eastbrook (7-0), Oct. 22
Game 2: Lapel (6-2) at Frankton (2-6), Oct. 22
Game 3: Blackford (1-6) at Tipton (7-1), Oct. 22
Game 4: Alexandria (3-4) at Elwood (0-7), Oct. 22
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 29
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 5
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 38
Game 1: Heritage Christian (8-0) at Scecina (5-3), Oct. 22
Game 2: Centerville (7-0) at Eastern Hancock (5-3), Oct. 22
Game 3: Northeastern (4-4) at Winchester (4-4), Oct. 22
Game 4: Shenandoah (4-3) at Game 1 winner, Oct. 29
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Nov. 5
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 43
Game 1: Monroe Central (8-0) at Wes-Del (0-7), Oct. 22
Game 2: South Adams (6-2) at Madison-Grant (4-4), Oct. 22
Game 3: Southern Wells (0-8) at Taylor (0-4), Oct. 22
Game 4: Union City (4-3) at Tri-Central (3-5), Oct. 22
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Oct. 29
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Oct. 29
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, Nov. 5
