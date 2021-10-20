This Friday kicks off the postseason for six area football teams as sectional play gets underway.
The blind draw yielded some interesting matchups — including two between county foes — as well as a tough road to advancement for the eight area schools who will be participants.
Both Anderson (2-4) in Class 5A Sectional 12 and Shenandoah (4-4) in Class 2A Sectional 38 drew byes into next Friday’s semifinal round. The Indians will play at Kokomo, and the Raiders will travel to the winner of this week’s first-round game between Heritage Christian and Indianapolis Scecina.
Here is a glance at this Friday’s first-round matchups, each scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Pendleton Heights (5-4) at Mount Vernon (8-1)
The Arabians enter the postseason on a high note, winners of two of their last three after a midseason three-game losing streak. They enjoyed shutout wins over Delta (38-0) and Shelbyville (42-0) sandwiched around a 14-10 loss at Yorktown.
Senior quarterback Luke Candiano has thrown for nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns and has also accounted for another 400 yards and six scores on the ground. After an early season injury to Ethan Ross, sophomore James Malone has filled the ground game void with 386 yards and a 5.9 average. Marvin Jones (19 receptions) has been Candiano’s favorite target while a pair of sophomores, Reese Reddington (16 receptions) and Caden Sims (18.3 yards per catch) have been solid downfield options.
Dresden Roberts (40 tackles, three sacks) leads the defensive side of the ball while Clint Miller and Brennen Adams have two interceptions each. Dom Apo is 23-for-24 on extra points and 3-for-6 on field goal attempts and Miller, Malone and Isaac Wilson have been solid in the return game.
The Arabians won last week despite missing numerous starters due to COVID-19 protocols and will need to be at full strength to reverse a 43-0 loss Sept. 24 at Mount Vernon. In that game, the PH defense yielded 262 yards rushing and allowed a 15.4 yards per carry average to the Marauders.
The Arabians have lost six in a row to Mount Vernon, including the last two sectional championship games.
Lapel (7-2) at Frankton (3-6)
Another rivalry that has become somewhat one-sided of late features a Lapel team that owns a 12-game winning streak over the Eagles, including a 49-12 win early in 2021.
Lapel has won four of its last five and is led by a balanced offense with a strong rushing attack — featuring junior Tyler Dollar and his 1,513 yards and 24 touchdowns — and passing game behind senior quarterback Brennan Stow, who has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. Nick Witte has 29 receptions for 569 yards and nine TD while Noah and Rylie Hudson have gathered in 21 catches each.
Coleton Kadinger (93 tackles, two sacks) and Kyle Shelton (85 tackles) spearhead the Bulldogs defense while Brock Harper’s three interceptions lead the secondary. Kaden Camp is 40-for-44 on extra points and 3-for-6 on field goals, having made a long of 45 yards this season.
While the record may not show it, Frankton is one of the area’s most improved football teams under first-year coach Mark Luzadder. Along with three wins, the Eagles were competitive late in the game in three of their losses.
Crew Farrell (528 yards, seven TD) and Brice Everitt (321 yards, three TD) lead Frankton’s run-first offense, but quarterback Gage Rastetter has seen his passer rating climb throughout the season to where it stands at 71.0 now. Freshman Brady Carmack (14 receptions, 155 yards) and Bradyn Douglas (10 receptions) are his top receivers.
Farrell’s 86 tackles also lead the defense while Hunter Branham (54 tackles, 1.5 sacks) is a stopper up front. Bubba Nunley (53 tackles, three interceptions) is strong in the secondary
Alexandria (3-5) at Elwood (0-8)
Alexandria has lost four in a row and is still smarting from a 28-0 loss in the season finale at Frankton, but the Tigers have won eight in a row against the Panthers including a hard-fought 28-14 decision this season.
Quarterback Chance Martin has completed 54% of his passes with 14 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. Max Naselroad (504 yards) can chew up yardage and time on the ground — and is dangerous in the kick return game — while Gabe McGuire (34 receptions, 420 yards) is one of the top receivers in the county.
Carson Cuneo has 84 tackles — nine for loss — two interceptions and shares the team lead of four sacks with Jason Keeley.
The Panthers are seeking their first sectional game win since 2017 when they defeated both Alexandria and Blackford.
Drake Jackson (375 yards) leads the team in rushing, but quarterback Will Retherford is dangerous when he scrambles out of the pocket. When he does throw, Retherford looks to Dylan Henderson and Caleb La Mar, who have nine receptions each.
Jarren Tunnell (57 tackles, two tackles for loss) and Hunter Sallee (four tackles for loss, two sacks) have been bright spots for the Elwood defense.
South Adams (7-2) at Madison-Grant (4-5)
Prior to a Week 9 loss at No. 1 Eastbrook, the Argylls had won three of four games and were undefeated against 2A schools.
The M-G offense is led by junior running back Tanner Brooks (1,100 yards, 11 touchdowns) while Maverick Miller (366 all-purpose yards) is a budding athletic talent. Freshman quarterback Xavier Yeagy has piloted the offense this season and, while not called upon to throw often, does so accurately.
The fifth-ranked Starfires have defeated M-G in the sectional championship game the last two years by a combined 102-27 score.
