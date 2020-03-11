MIDDLETOWN -- Every Friday night, under the watchful eyes of a wind turbine and the Shenandoah football stadium lights, juniors Blake Surface and Tanner Goff answered the call and did what the team needed to win -- often with the ball in their hands.
Now, they bring that football toughness mentality with them to the basketball court and do the same thing.
They just hear their names called by the public address announcer far less.
"Even if people say we go unnoticed, that's completely fine," Goff said. "We both just want to help them. We don't need our name called."
Last fall, their names were heard over the PA system plenty of times.
Goff, the starting quarterback, threw for 14 touchdowns and rushed for eight more while Surface was on the receiving end of five of Goff's throws and rushed for five other touchdowns while piling up nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards.
No less than five members of the basketball team also strap on the shoulder pads on Fridays during the fall. Surface said, in addition to bringing an element of toughness to the basketball team, it breeds togetherness.
"It's that confidence in one another because we've all defended one another on the field," he said. "That's what football brings, that strength and the bond with one another."
Neither player played on last season's semistate team nor do they fill the stat sheet for this year's squad.
But both play a vital role as two athletic members of coach David McCollough's bench, usually tasked with entering the game for short stretches.
"Blake hasn't played for a year. Tanner hasn't played in two years," McCollough said. "Both are good athletes, they're both strong and they're both smart. ... The thing is, if they just do a couple specific things for us, they're invaluable. If they can come in and defend, go to the boards, if they can be strong with the ball and not turn it over ... they don't need to shoot the ball."
McCollough pointed to instances where both helped the Raiders advance through last week's sectional at Hagerstown.
"Tanner came in last week and threw two passes that were just beautiful," he said. "Blake got a bucket in transition and went up and got a bucket in a crowd. He went up with three kids and came down with it against Northeastern.
"Games like Northeastern, those are the things that turn the tide."
Surface came up big near the end of the third quarter against the Knights.
First, he grabbed a pair of big rebounds with his team down one point. On the second board, Surface wrapped the ball up with both arms and made it clear this was his rebound.
"I hate to see any of our guys get pushed around," Surface said. "And they're a physical team like us, and they were doing some of that. I think it was important to set that precedent that we're not going to be pushed around."
With 16 seconds left in the quarter, Surface tied the game at the foul line, setting the stage for a 15-1 run to open the fourth quarter and send the Raiders on to regional.
That was a big deal to Goff.
"It almost gave us that extra push to go out in that fourth quarter and just absolutely gas it," Goff said. "I think it helped more that Blake, as a role player, was the one who got it. I think that meant even more to us."
Surface moved to the area from Noblesville -- where he also played for McCollough -- in eighth grade and said he and Goff formed an immediate bond.
He smiles now when he thinks about conversations he's had with Goff while waiting for their chances to get on the floor.
"I hope Coach Mac doesn't get mad, but we're cracking jokes over there," Surface said.
"But we're serious about the game too," Goff interjects. "A lot of times, we're talking about the plays and the scouting report and stuff."
"And who we're subbing in for and where we've got to be," Surface adds. "But there is the occasional, 'Hey, you see that guy over there?' or something like that."
These two, who do much of the scoring on the football field, will leave the basketball points to other members of the team. But their contributions are every bit as valuable in the eyes of McCollough and the Raiders.
"It's sure not going to show up in the boxscore, and their buddies up in the stands may not see it," McCollough said. "But it's the stuff that we see and we need, and it could be a difference maker."
