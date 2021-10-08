ANDERSON – The biggest event of the year for the Hart's Auto Center Ford Division is actually three races in one.
As many as 50 Ford Crown Victorias are expected to compete in the eBay Motors Triathlon on Thompson Insurance, Community Hospital Night at Anderson Speedway.
The Crown Vic drivers will compete in three features with a separate point fund created to crown an overall champion.
The night starts with a 30-lap feature in the normal direction around the high-banked quarter-mile oval. That's followed by running 30 laps in the opposite direction and concludes with a 30-lap Figure 8 race.
Drivers will be lined up for the first feature based on qualifying times with random draws to set the field for the final two feature races.
The overall champion based on best finishes in all three races will receive a $500 bonus.
Andy Keller and Logan Caudill won Figure-8 races during the season with Frank Hardcastle recording two runner-up finishes.
The Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive and Thunder Car divisions also will be in action along with the Midwest Champ Karts.
Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m., with racing at 6. Adult tickets are $15, tickets are $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
Anderson Speedway closes out the 2021 racing season Oct. 16 with the running of the Tony Elliott Classic for non-wing sprint cars, pavement Midgets and the Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.