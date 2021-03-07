BEECH GROVE — After being snubbed for the junior all-stars a year ago, Anderson senior Tyra Ford has finally received state-wide accolades for her accomplishments and abilities.
And she is still hopeful to hear of one more in the near future.
Sunday, Ford was a participant in Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Girls Top 60 Workout, a traditional event celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Ford was one of 13 players involved in the two-session showcase who averaged better than 20 points this season. During scrimmages played to close out the event, Ford was teammates with the state’s second-leading scorer, Ariana Wiggins (27.6) from Heritage Christian.
“It felt good, experiencing some new people,” she said. “Also, getting to play with some people that I had never played with. (Wiggins) is a real fast lefty.”
College coaches and scouts occupied the bleachers at each end of the Beech Grove gymnasium, watching the players run through various drills before playing a series of scrimmages. While a handful of the players have not committed for next year, Ford will play at IUPUI.
She was able to enjoy her day on the court with the state’s best and just have fun while playing for the first time since the end of her season last month.
“I got a little run in. I haven’t worked out in a while,” she said. “It felt good. I enjoyed it.”
Her biggest goal was to be herself and play her game. During the third scrimmage, she hit a pair of free throws and a 3-point basket and was responsible for numerous rebounds and assists during the three eight-minute, running-clock games.
“I felt like it was just my part to play me and try not to do stuff I can’t do and try to overplay,” she said. “I tried a couple new things and worked hard.
Ford also had the chance to play against one of her future Jaguars teammates in 6-foot Nakaih Hunter from North Central.
“I didn’t have to guard her, but she’s a strong rebounder,” Ford said.
Ford is hopeful of being named to the Indiana All-Star team later this month and the opportunity to play against the Kentucky team. Earlier this week, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Anderson’s all-time leading girls scorer as a member of its Supreme 15 Seniors this year.
“It felt great because I felt like I really wasn’t getting recognized at first,” she said. “My feelings were kind of hurt, but I knew it was going to come eventually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.