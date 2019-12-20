MUNCIE — Anderson junior Tyra Ford has long moved on from reaching the 1,000-point milestone.
Three nights after hitting the grand mark for her career, Ford had a monster game at the Muncie Fieldhouse on Friday, as her Indians downed Muncie Central 70-54 in the opener of a doubleheader.
Ford came up with 25 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals, six blocked shots and two assists, as the Indians stayed in the thick of the North Central Conference race.
That preceded the Anderson boys falling to Central 67-58, the Indians’ sixth defeat to begin the season and their 11th in a row dating to last year.
It seemed Ford tried to beat the Bearcats by herself with the numbers she amassed, but she made sure everyone on the Lady Tribe (6-7, 5-1 NCC) contributed.
“She did a really good job of leadership out there, offensively and defensively, but she had a lot of help from her teammates,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “She was a cheerleader out there, but she was able to find her spots.”
Ford had 12 points in the first quarter and was 8-of-22 from the field with a 3-pointer and 8-for-13 from the free-throw line.
Speaking of foul shots, the Lady Tribe enjoyed a huge advantage, making 24 of 36 attempts, while the Bearcats were 11-of-21.
Anderson went on an 18-0 run from the 55-second mark of the first quarter to just under five minutes to go in the half, with 10 of those points coming at the line. That put the Lady Tribe up 29-12.
Anderson maintained a 17-point cushion at halftime (37-20), and Central never got closer than 12.
The Lady Tribe remained in sole possession of second place, behind Harrison (5-0).
“We knew (Central) was a conference opponent, and we didn’t want to leave anything to chance, and we needed to come out aggressive,” Cleckley said. “I thought we came out slow at first, but once we got into the flow, we were able to use our press, and we basically used our press the whole game.”
The Anderson boys tried to stay with the running Bearcats for as long as they could in a game that was interrupted just before halftime, but Central’s quickness proved too much.
Play was halted with 2:37 to go in the first half because of a disturbance in the stands, and that sent both teams to their locker rooms. The game resumed about 12 minutes later. There was another brawl three years ago at Anderson when the Indians played Central.
Anderson (0-5, 0-2) never led and was down 11-10 near the end of the first quarter and 21-19 with 3 ½ minutes left in the half.
The Bearcats (3-2, 2-0) were in the midst of a seven-point run when the game was stopped and took a 31-26 lead into halftime.
Central caught fire at the outset of the second half, outscoring Anderson 13-3 over a 4 ½-minute span and putting it out of the Indians’ reach. Five turnovers by the Indians during that run also aided the Bearcats.
Guard Victor Young was mainly responsible for the outburst with 11 straight points, including back-to-back dunks in transition. Young led all scorers with 24 points.
Senior Joseph Jones paced the Indians with 19 points (all in the final three quarters). Latrell White double-doubled (15 points, 12 rebounds), and Tyrelle Wills had 10 points, six boards and three assists.
The Indians shot 22-of-54 (40.7 percent) and were 9-for-16 from the foul line.
Anderson’s boys host Zionsville on Saturday, and the girls’ next game is Jan. 2 at Westfield.
