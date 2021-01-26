ANDERSON — While Tuesday’s game against Warren Central may not have been a part of the Anderson season goals already completed, the game could have an indirect effect on one more to be satisfied.
As the Indians prepare for a tough sectional opponent next week, they battled Warren Central in their next-to-last regular season game, falling short 57-49 after a brutal third quarter.
Both teams entered the game on four-game winning streaks, and the Indians played a solid second quarter — holding the Warriors to just six points — in taking a 25-23 halftime advantage.
The strong second period was needed after Warren Central (12-6) took a 17-11 lead after one. A Tyra Ford assist to Makhile McWilliams pulled Anderson (12-10) to within one before Ford buried a trey to give her team the 20-18 lead. After an exchange of baskets, Ford found freshman Amaya Collins for a 3-point basket to send the Tribe into the locker room up two points.
Also during the second quarter, Ford hit a jumper from the top of the key to pass 2012 Pendleton Heights great Kellen Dunham for fifth place on the career Madison County scoring list. After a 24-point night, she now stands at 1,915 points, still 51 points behind 1984 Anderson Mr. Basketball Troy Lewis for fourth place.
Ford opened the third quarter with a drive to the basket for a four-point Anderson lead. But that was the end of the second half good news for the Indians.
The Warriors — who committed zero third quarter turnovers — then reeled off a 17-2 scoring run, capped by a runner from Sanaa Thomas in the lane, for a 40-29 lead. Ford stopped the bleeding with another 3-point basket, but the damage had been done.
“This wasn’t our goal. We have other things we’re looking at,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “We wanted to play against a high-level team. I like what we did, but the third quarter got away from us.”
The Indians were just 3-for-15 from the field in the quarter.
While the Indians committed 14 turnovers — four less than their season average — the timing for several, especially in the fourth quarter, was crucial. Twice in the fourth, Anderson had the ball with a chance to cut into an eight-point deficit, but a miscue took away the opportunity. The last came at the 1:17 mark and Warren Central leading 55-47.
“I liked the fight we had,” Cleckley said. “But then, the score is 47 to 55 and two huge turnovers just settled the game. If we get those turnovers back and make an easy shot inside the lane, maybe it’s different.”
Ford finished the night with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to go with her 24 points, and Makhile McWilliams added nine points and five rebounds for Anderson. Payton Sargent chipped in eight points, including the last six of the game, for Anderson.
The Warriors were led by Asiah Baxter with 20 points and 10 rebounds and K’la Talley with 18 points.
Anderson will close out the regular season by celebrating seniors Ford, Makyra Dixon and Karlee Goodwin on Thursday when New Castle comes to town.
“It is going to be emotional, but it’s part of the territory,” Cleckley said. “You get them for four years, and you want them to stay, but you know they can’t, and they’re moving on to other things.”
The Indians will then turn their attention to the Muncie Central sectional next week when they will face New Palestine on Wednesday.
Anderson defeated Warren Central in the junior varsity game by a 33-27 score behind 15 points from Jacelyn Starks.
