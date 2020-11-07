INDIANAPOLIS -- It was a graduation-depleted 2020 Class 4A state champion Lawrence North team Anderson faced Saturday at Jack Keefer Gymnasium.
But this season's Wildcats, who began it ranked No. 1, are also plenty talented.
The Indians did play LN tough at times, but a potent third quarter by the Wildcats did Anderson in, and the Indians were on the short end of a 69-46 count
Despite the competition, Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said his 0-2 team may have taken some steps backward after a 59-57 defeat to a very tough Pike squad Tuesday.
"The girls just didn't understand about cutting and moving. They did too much standing and watching and stargazing," Cleckley said. "You can't win a game that way."
A case in point was the third quarter. Anderson began the second half down only 32-25 and got a basket by Tyra Ford to cut it to five, but it was all Wildcats from there.
LN outscored the Indians 23-7 the rest of the quarter and scored five second-chance buckets, along with three 3-pointers, and it took advantage of eight Indian turnovers during that period.
The Wildcats ended with 18 offensive rebounds to only six for Anderson, and their full-court defense created problems for the Indians all day.
Anderson shot 33.3 percent (13-of-39) and turned it over 25 times.
"At the end of a game, you always want to see things that make you say, OK, we can work on this and that, but I don't know, we're just missing something," Cleckley said. "I think we're relying too much on one player, Ford, to do everything, but we just can't do that."
Ford again by far and away was the top scorer for the Indians, as well as for the game. The senior forward put in 26 points, after a 38-point effort against Pike.
Ford went 6-for-17 from the field and 14-of-17 from the line, and also had eight rebounds and three steals.
Next for Anderson was Karlee Goodwin with nine points. No other Indian scored more than three, and 13 got playing time.
LN (1-1), which fell Thursday at Noblesville, played with only one starter from last year, guard Jayla Smith. She led the Wildcats with 16 points and her first two put her over 1,000 for her career.
Wildcats' coach Chris Giffin, Cleckley said, "has the luxury of size and the luxury of some retooling that he has put in there.
"I thought we were ready for the test, but apparently we were not ready for the test."
Anderson is at Class 4A No. 6 Fishers (1-1) on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.