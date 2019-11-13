FISHERS — Rough would probably best describe the initial part of Anderson’s girls basketball schedule.
The Indians faced another state-ranked squad Wednesday night, Class 4A No. 8 Fishers, and as in Anderson’s two previous games, the opponent’s speed and depth was far too much.
Fishers ran past the Indians 79-49, as 4A third-ranked Lawrence North did last weekend and Pike in the season opener.
Junior forward Tyra Ford, who missed the Pike game with an injury, continued to shine for the Indians, as she had 22 points and 12 rebounds (both game highs), as well as two steals and two assists.
But Ford couldn’t do it alone, nor could Anderson contain the fast-breaking and sharp-shooting Tigers (3-0) or overcome poor shooting and ball handling of its own.
The Indians trailed only 16-7 after one quarter, but in those eight minutes, they made only one basket in 14 attempts and turned it over eight times.
“Once again, we get ourselves in trouble when we don’t protect the basketball,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “They forced some turnovers, but we were able to fight through it. But we cannot turn the ball over and expect to play a ranked team like this and hang with them.”
Indeed, the Indians saw the game become out of their reach.
Fishers increased the margin to 44-22 at halftime, mainly on the strength of 15 second-quarter points by Katie Burton (who finished with 21).
The Tigers scored several times on back-cuts and off turnovers in building a 65-34 lead after three periods and ended up shooting 56% (32-of-57).
Anderson, and Ford, did have their moments on a night when the Indians, though allowing a season-high point total, had one on their end.
After missing her first six shots, Ford got a couple of 3-pointers to fall early in the second period, one from well beyond the arc.
The Indians had a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, with Erin Martin sinking a long ball and Ford coming up with a hoop and then a steal and bucket.
“I think (Ford) did an excellent job,” Cleckley said. “You can still tell she’s not 100 percent, but she fought through it. It will be nice when she’s 100 percent, and I think it will open up a lot more things for everybody else.”
Martin had nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Karlee Goodwin made two treys and those comprised her six points, and Makyra Dixon netted five points, six boards and two thefts.
The Indians shot 31.4% (18-of-51) and committed 22 turnovers.
Anderson’s junior varsity fell to Fishers 53-10. Emma Weber led the Indians with six points.
The Indians play their first North Central Conference contest Friday at Richmond (2-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.