BLOOMINGTON – Indiana basketball fans have been waiting for a breakthrough season since Archie Miller took over as coach in 2017.
The Hoosiers showed slight progress in Year 3 under Miller, going 20-12 overall before the season was cut short during the Big Ten Tournament in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a KenPom rating of 34, IU was in position to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
The Big Ten remains as competitive as it was last season, particularly with the return of senior forward and Naismith Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza at Iowa, center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosumnu at Illinois and Indianapolis native Aaron Henry at Michigan State.
IU returns four starters, led by returning All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who led the Hoosiers in points, rebounds and blocked shots last season.
With full practices for IU basketball starting Wednesday, here’s a look at where some national publications predict the Hoosiers will finish in 2020-21:
• Lindy’s Magazine
IU 36th nationally, seventh in the Big Ten: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Khristian Lander will be a nice combination, but beyond them it’s hard to know what the Hoosiers will get, and in a rugged Big Ten, the progress might be slower than Hoosier fans would like.
• Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook
Indiana eighth in the Big Ten: The return of Trayce Jackson-Davis gives IU a star player to build around. Khristian Lander is a potential impact guard, although freshman point guards often face growing pains in Big Ten play. Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin need to continue to make progress in the backcourt, while Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway should give IU more firepower on the perimeter.
• Andy Katz Big Ten Network Preseason Basketball Power Rankings
Indiana 18th nationally, seventh in the Big Ten: Trayce Jackson-Davis should have a breakthrough sophomore season. Coupled with Joey Brunk, the Hoosiers have a difficult frontcourt to match. The backcourt of Al Durham and Rob Phinisee are two of the most experienced in the league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.