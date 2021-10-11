MARION -- Indiana Wesleyan football picked up two MFA-Midwest Player of the Week awards Monday, capping off a great Saturday of football.
"With great team wins come deserved individual honors," IWU head coach Jordan Langs said. "Ben (VonGunten) and Xander (Stokes) both have worked hard to put themselves in this position, and I am super happy for them."
Quarterback Xander Stokes, a former Anderson High School star, claimed Offensive Player of the Week honors for his two-touchdown, 259-yard performance in the Wildcats' win over No. 6 Marian. This is Stokes' first MSFA Offensive Player of the Week award this season and the second of his career.
NAIA All-American Ben VonGunten claimed MFA-Midwest Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his clean sheet Saturday. VonGunten converted both field goal attempts and went 5-for-5 on extra points. His three punts averaged 41.7 yards, with a long of 52. This is VonGunten's first MSFA Offensive Player of the Week award this season and the third of his career.
The Wildcats back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host unbeaten Lawrence Tech.
