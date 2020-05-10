ANDERSON — Before former Anderson star JoMel Boyd fulfills his career goal of becoming an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he plans on playing two more years of college basketball.
And maybe even more.
Earlier this week, Boyd signed to continue his collegiate basketball career at Montana State University Northern next season after two highly successful years at Glen Oaks Community College.
“The way that they approached me and my family, they said what they were going to do and showed me what they were going to do,” Boyd said. “Their criminal justice program is good. That’s what really hit it off.”
Located in Havre, Montana, just a stone’s throw from the Canadian border but nearly two hours from the nearest international airport, MSUN is an NAIA school with a basketball program that has averaged better than 20 wins during the 18-year tenure of head coach Shawn Huse.
The versatility of the 6-foot-6 Boyd on the court and his high character and leadership off the court drew Huse to the former Indian.
“I just think that he can do so many things,” Huse said. “We are a very high-character group, and that’s always been a huge focus for us. We’ve had a large deal of success out here, and a large part of that is due to the high quality of the guys we’ve had.
“(Boyd) is a top-notch guy. He’s a good person, and, oh, by the way, he can really score, rebound and block shots.”
In just two years, Boyd left his mark on the Centreville, Michigan, junior college where his post high school career began.
As a Viking, Boyd scored 1,196 points and grabbed over 500 rebounds in his career and averaged 21.2 points and 9.8 rebounds last season, good enough for second in the conference in both categories. He averaged 1.1 blocks and was second-team all-conference and all-freshman in 2018-19 before being named first team all-conference after shooting 56% from the field last season.
He credits being in the right situation with the right coaching for his Glen Oaks success.
“Going there, I was put in a position to do big things right off the top,” Boyd said. “The ball was basically in my court, and I was either going to do it or not. I was pushed at the start of my freshman year, and Coach (David) Victor really pushed me and my teammates, and I just took off.”
Huse sees Boyd fitting in with a team that returns three all-Frontier Conference players as a guard-forward type player.
“What really impresses us is his ability to do things on the perimeter and around the basket and on both ends of the floor,” Huse said. “Moving to the four-year level is an adjustment and learning to play with some new guys will be an adjustment, but having said that, I think he’ll catch on quick.
“Playing with our group will be great for him because we’re an unselfish group.”
The recruiting process was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions. Boyd was unable to visit the campus, but thanks to the use of drones and a virtual tour of the facilities, he was sold on the Lights.
“It’s a great place, surrounded by mountains and you can do a lot of things,” Boyd said.
“We’re really excited to have him in the fold, and we’ve been really impressed during the recruiting,” Huse said. “You can tell he’s been raised well and coached well. … He’s a good young man who takes care of his business.”
Boyd plans to finish his criminal justice degree after two years at MSUN and move into a law enforcement career. But he has other goals to meet before turning in his sneakers for a badge.
“Going overseas is a big dream, goal and aspiration of mine,” he said. “Wherever and whoever wants me. I’m just praying to the man upstairs and hope for those blessings to come my way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.