It's a big weekend for former Anderson resident Sloan Clymer.
He's one of 16 men competing in the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds tournament Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico. The winner will be named the first CJJ Middleweight champion.
Clymer got the invitation personally from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Eddie Bravo and will represent Bravo's 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu gym.
The gym is based in San Diego, where Clymer moved four years ago. He now works as a trainer at the gym while he competes in mixed-martial arts events.
Earlier this year, Clymer told the “Fueled by Death Cast” mixed-martial arts podcast of his future plans and his reasons for becoming a jiu-jutsu trainer.
“I want to open a ju-jitsu school eventually,” Clymer said. “That’s the plan. That’s what I want to do in the long run. I like helping people, and this is the best way to express myself. I see it change people’s lives every day.
“I see people come into the gym, and they’re fat and out of shape. They’re miserable, and then three months goes by, six months goes by. Next thing you know they’re starting to gain some confidence. They’re coming into the gym with a smile. They’re being more talkative. They’re slimming down. They’re starting to get good at this thing, like, out of nowhere. They may have went their whole lives without being good at anything, you know? And then suddenly they’re picking something up, and they’re enjoying it.”
Clymer speaks from his own personal experience.
He admits he hung with the wrong crowd as a teenager and didn't make appropriate use of his martial arts training when he first became a student at 16.
As he grew and matured, he found a way to channel jiu-jitsu in life-changing ways, and now he's excited to help others do the same.
“I’m a completely different human being now,” he said on the podcast. “I’ve came into my own. I’ve learned to use his as something positive.”
The “Fueled by Death Cast” is available on YouTube, and the CJJ middleweight championship tournament will air live on UFC Fight Pass on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.