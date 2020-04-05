BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana women’s basketball team announced Sunday night freshman forward Jorie Allen has decided to transfer.
“Jorie and I have spoken, and we agree that it’s in her best interest to leave Indiana,” IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said. “We wish her much success moving forward and thank her for her contributions.”
The 6-foot-1 Allen, a former Bedford North Lawrence standout and 2019 Indiana Miss Basketball, appeared in all 32 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11 minutes per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor.
IU returns four starters next season from a team that won a program-record 24 games, going 24-8 and finishing No. 20 in the AP women’s college basketball poll.
