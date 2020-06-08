BLOOMINGTON -- Former Indiana forward Justin Smith announced on his Twitter account Monday he’s heading to Arkansas as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-7 Smith, who started 73 games in three seasons at IU, averaged 10.4 and 5.2 rebounds in starting all 32 games for the Hoosiers last season. He’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Razorbacks in 2020-21 after graduating from IU’s Kelley School of Business in three years.
Smith joined New Mexico forward Vance Johnson and Northern Kentucky guard Jalen Tate as the third graduate transfer to join Arkansas as it enters its second season under head coach Eric Musselman. Arkansas went 20-12 in Musselman’s first season, which included a 71-64 win over Indiana at Assembly Hall.
