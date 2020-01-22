BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana University offensive tackle and team captain Coy Cronk is headed to Iowa as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports.
Cronk is listed in Iowa’s student directory and his father, Nick, confirmed to the Lafayette Journal & Courier that he will attend Iowa next season.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Cronk started 40 of 41 games at left tackle for the Hoosiers in his career before suffering a gruesome ankle injury in IU’s 38-3 Week 4 win against Connecticut. Because the injury occurred in the fourth game, Cronk was able to apply for and granted a medical redshirt to obtain a fifth year of eligibility.
In speaking to reporters last month, Cronk left open the possibility to return to IU for a fifth year, but also discussed the possibility of entering the NFL draft if he healed quickly enough for workouts. Cronk then entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.
Without Cronk, IU will move forward with rising junior Caleb Jones and rising sophomore Matthew Bedford as its projected two starting tackles next season. The 6-6, 307-pound Bedford started eight games at left tackle as a true freshman during the 2019 season.
Although Cronk is transferring to another Big Ten school, Indiana and Iowa won’t be playing against each other during the regular season in 2020. IU’s cross-division opponents next season are Wisconsin, Illinois and rival Purdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.