BLOOMINGTON – It didn’t take long for former Indiana running back Sampson James to find a new home.
Two days after James put his name in the transfer portal, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder announced on social media Friday he will play up the road at rival Purdue.
James rushed for 371 yards on 3.3 yards per carry and three TDs in two seasons for the Hoosiers backing up Stevie Scott III. Coincidentally, James had his best career game for IU against the Boilermakers. With Scott out, James rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries and one TD as a freshman, helping lead IU to a 44-41 overtime win over Purdue in the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket game.
A four-star recruit from Avon, James could help a Purdue run game that has struggled in each of the last two seasons. In 2020, Purdue ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing offense at 81.5 yards per game on 3.3 yards per carry. Purdue returns running backs Zander Horvath and King Doerue, who rushed for a combined 506 yards and two TDs last season.
James joins defensive lineman Demarjhe Lewis as the second former IU player to transfer to Purdue this offseason.
