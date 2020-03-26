BLOOMINGTON – Count former Indiana standout swimmer and two-time gold medalist Lilly King as someone who thinks the one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympics was the right move.
King, who won gold medals in the women’s 100 breaststroke and women’s 4-by-100 relay in the 2016 Games in Rio, said Thursday the International Olympic Committee came to the correct decision in postponing the games for a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The move came after USA Track and USA Swimming federations both called for the postponement last week, and Canada and Australia announced they would not send athletes to the games.
“I was happy that the International Olympic Committee came to a quick decision regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” King said in a statement released Thursday. “I was especially pleased that USOPC and USA Swimming listened to the input of the athletes to make a choice that was in everyone’s best interests — the athletes, their families, as well as the officials and fans from around the world.”
King, who was training at IU’s athletic facilities to prepare for Tokyo, had been scrambling to find alternate training sites since the campus shut down its aquatic facilities earlier this month due to the pandemic.
“I’m taking this postponement as an opportunity to spend the next year on getting better,” King said. “My hope is that this short delay will result in an Olympics that will be the pinnacle of sport.”
King, who turned 23 on Feb. 10, remains in the prime of her swimming career. The postponement could have a different impact on Olympic hopefuls who are nearing the end of their amateur athletic careers. King is among a handful of Olympic hopefuls with Indiana ties impacted by the postponement, a list that includes fellow current and former IU swimmers Emily Weiss, Zach Apple, Vini Lanza , Michael Brinegar and Ian Finnerty, Purdue diver David Boudia and former Purdue basketball standout Robbie Hummel, a member of Team USA’s 3-on-3 Olympic basketball squad.
IU ADDS DL
Indiana landed a potential impact grad transfer when former Stanford defensive lineman Jovan Swann announced on his Twitter account he’ll be enrolling at IU and playing football for the Hoosiers next season.
A Greenwood native and former Center Grove standout, the 6-foot-2, 271-pound Swann earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors for Stanford in 2019, finishing the season with 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Swann joined offensive lineman Dylan Powell as the second grad transfer from Stanford to join IU’s roster in 2020.
TIGHTENING THE BELT
The NCAA announced Thursday it will adjust its revenue distribution to member schools due to the cancellation of winter and spring postseason events, from $600 million to $255 million.
With that announcement, the IU athletic department released a statement confirming its distribution will be substantially less than it had budgeted to receive.
In the statement, outgoing IU athletic director Fred Glass said the school has been working to mitigate the financial impact of the reduced revenue shares from the NCAA and Big Ten. Those measures include a university-wide hiring, promotion and bonus freeze, plus a variety of cost-containment measures, including deferring any non-essential building and maintenance projects and purchases.
LANDER ON JUNIOR ALL-STARS
Evansville Reitz point guard and 2021 Indiana commit Khristian Lander and Fort Wayne Blackhawk forward and Purdue commit Caleb Furst were among players named to the Indiana boys junior All-Star team Thursday.
Joining the 6-foot-3 Lander and 6-10 Furst on the core group is 6-8 forward Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek, who also was named Indiana Gatorade high school player of the year Thursday. Kaufman remains undecided in his recruitment but is being pursued by Indiana, Purdue, Louisville and Xavier.
The Indiana junior all-stars are scheduled to play June 1-6, including a game June 3 against the Indiana seniors at a location to be determined and a matchup June 6 against the Kentucky junior all-stars at Southport.
